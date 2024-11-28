AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.73%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-28

Sharjeel assails PTI for holding demos on ‘sensitive’ occasions

Press Release Published 28 Nov, 2024 08:06am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that there is a time for differences and protests, but calling for demonstrations on sensitive occasions is not a good tradition. During the protest, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Bushra Bibi mobilized the entire government machinery, with police effectively held hostage.

Police, Rangers, and FC personnel were martyred. PTI sought casualties to exploit for political purposes. However, the interior minister remained active and, through a well-planned strategy, prevented PTI’s objectives from being realized.

Speaking to the media outside the NAB court in Karachi, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, remarked that Bushra Bibi was even more extreme than Imran Khan in her actions, doing everything possible to incite violence, Bushra Bibi and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur stood on the container, declaring they would take Imran Khan with them. However, when the police took action, both CM Gandapur and Bushra Bibi were the first to flee.

He urged the public not to heed those who incite violence for political gain, emphasizing that PTI attempted to indoctrinate innocent people with terrorism. He compared this protest call to the events of May 9, stating that PTI intended to orchestrate similar incidents. Such actions, he said, should serve as a wake-up call for everyone.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that while they respect Bushra Bibi, her role has been negative. He emphasized that no country permits armed groups to attack police and security forces or to set fire to government property. Those who took up arms, he stressed, must be brought to justice.

He stated that while protest is everyone’s right, protesters should not be armed with weapons or tear gas guns. The purpose of a protest is not to hold the country or the federal capital hostage with armed groups. He warned that if such actions are tolerated, armed groups could emerge anywhere in the future.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that they, too, have been attending court proceedings for years, and PTI members should also seek relief through legal channels. He recalled that their leaders, President Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur, were imprisoned, yet despite having a government in Sindh, they never resorted to such actions. He emphasized that even during long marches, when their path was blocked and they faced violence, the PPP leadership firmly instructed them never to attack the state or misbehave with anyone under any circumstances.

