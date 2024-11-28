India suspends parliament proceedings again in row over US action on Adani

NEW DELHI: India’s lower house of parliament suspended proceedings for a second day on Wednesday after disruptions by lawmakers demanding a discussion of the US indictment of billionaire Gautam Adani, while stocks of his group’s companies clawed back some losses.

Last week US authorities accused Adani, his nephew and executive director Sagar Adani and managing director of Adani Green, Vneet S. Jaain, of being part of a scheme to pay bribes of $265 million to secure Indian power supply contracts and misleading US investors.

The ports-to-power conglomerate denied the charges as “baseless” and vowed to seek “all possible legal recourse”.

India’s opposition, especially the Congress party, accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of shielding Adani and blocking investigations against him in India, accusations that have been denied.

Parliament proceedings were disrupted for the second day since the winter session began this week, with MPs shouting slogans and demanding discussion of the Adani allegations.