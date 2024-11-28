AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.26%)
AIRLINK 129.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (10.83%)
CNERGY 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.93%)
DCL 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.88%)
DFML 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
DGKC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (3.12%)
FCCL 34.23 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.42%)
FFBL 74.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.02%)
FFL 12.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
HUBC 110.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
HUMNL 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
KEL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.24%)
KOSM 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
MLCF 40.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.76%)
NBP 71.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.59%)
OGDC 190.25 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.04%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
PIBTL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.09%)
PPL 156.50 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (2.51%)
PRL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.85%)
PTC 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.82%)
SEARL 83.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.7%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.5%)
TOMCL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.32%)
TPLP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TREET 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
TRG 56.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.46%)
UNITY 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 10,724 Increased By 65.8 (0.62%)
BR30 31,725 Increased By 393.4 (1.26%)
KSE100 99,851 Increased By 582.1 (0.59%)
KSE30 31,171 Increased By 138.4 (0.45%)
Nov 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-11-28

BD arrests six after lawyer murdered in Hindu protests

AFP Published 28 Nov, 2024 07:24am

DHAKA: Bangladeshi police have arrested six people in connection with the murder of a lawyer during clashes between Hindu protesters and security forces, the government said Wednesday.

Another 21 people have been arrested “for vandalism and assaults on police” during the violence on Tuesday in the port city of Chittagong, the government statement said.

Angry supporters of outspoken Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari — arrested a day earlier on charges connected to disrespecting the national flag during a rally — battled with police on Tuesday after he was denied bail.

Protesters hurled rocks as security forces fired tear gas canisters, and police said a public prosecutor was killed in the chaos, naming him as Saiful Islam Alif, a Muslim.

Religious relations have been turbulent in the Muslim-majority nation of 170 million people since a student-led August revolution forced long-time autocratic prime minister Sheikh Hasina to flee to neighbouring India.

Brahmachari is the spokesman of a newly-formed Hindu group leading protests calling for the protection of the Hindu minority, accounting for around eight percent of the population.

Bangladeshi police lawyer Hindu protests

Comments

200 characters

BD arrests six after lawyer murdered in Hindu protests

Budgeted $9bn time deposits: EAD says country gets no amount in Jul-Oct FY25

Policy decisions: ECC concerned over delays in implementation

Sustained recovery expected: FD foresees Nov inflation to range between 5.8pc and 6.8pc

PM directs PPRA to remove non-performers

Jul 1 to Nov 15: Record Rs880bn credit disbursed to private sector

MoC asks provinces to prepare export growth roadmaps

MTBs cut-off yields sink to 2022 lows

PM says army helped govt ‘quell’ unrest

Safety of workers, projects: China asks for targeted measures

FBR shares 46 sets of third-party data with IR field offices

Read more stories