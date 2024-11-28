Aseefa attends ‘Global Women’s Forum’ in Dubai

KARACHI: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, First Lady of Pakistan and member of the National Assembly, attended the Global Women’s Forum, being held in Dubai on 26 November 2024. The forum was organised by Dubai Women Establishment.

The inaugural session of the Forum was attended by His Highness Sheikh Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE; Her Highness Emine Erdogan, First Lady of Turkiye and Her Highness Louise Araneta Marcos, First Lady of Philippine.

The event attracted approximately 6,000 dignitaries and advocates for women’s empowerment and gender balance.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari also participated in the panel discussion, highlighting the positive contributions of women in Pakistan.

On the sideline of the Forum, Aseefa held a Bilateral meeting with Sheikha Latifa Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, member for the Dubai Council and member of the Executive Council of Dubai.

During the two-day forum, Aseefa also had interaction with Mona Ghanem Al Marri

Chairperson of the Board & Managing Director Dubai Women Establishment.

