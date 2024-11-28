AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.26%)
AIRLINK 128.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (9.68%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.4%)
DFML 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
DGKC 84.60 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (3.25%)
FCCL 33.97 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
FFBL 75.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
HUBC 110.61 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.23%)
HUMNL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1%)
KEL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.27%)
KOSM 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
MLCF 40.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.51%)
NBP 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.44%)
OGDC 189.70 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (0.75%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
PPL 155.00 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (1.53%)
PRL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
PTC 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.26%)
SEARL 82.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.46%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
TOMCL 32.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.92%)
TPLP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
TREET 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
TRG 56.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.37%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 10,747 Increased By 88.7 (0.83%)
BR30 31,672 Increased By 340.8 (1.09%)
KSE100 99,815 Increased By 545.8 (0.55%)
KSE30 31,146 Increased By 113.4 (0.37%)
Nikkei ends lower on Trump’s tariff pledge

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2024 05:45am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average ended lower on Wednesday, with automakers leading the losses, amid concerns about the impact of US President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff pledges and a stronger yen.

The Nikkei fell 0.8% to close at 38,134.97 and the broader Topix lost 0.9% to 2,665.34.

On Monday, Trump pledged to impose new tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico and China, which strategists said raised concerns that Japanese products might face a similar move.

“Wall Street was strong overnight but the Nikkei futures trading on the CME (Chicago Mercantile Exchange) fell, which suggested weak sentiment of foreign investors,” said Yusuke Sakai, a senior trader at T&D Asset Management.

Wall Street stocks, led by S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, ended higher on Tuesday, as technology stocks rebounded, while investors digested Trump’s tariff pledges and the latest minutes from the Federal Reserve.

“And the stronger dragged sentiment lower,” Sakai said.

The yen rose from safe-haven bids amid turmoil in the Middle East, trading last up 0.57% at 152.235 per dollar.

