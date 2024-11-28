AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.73%)
AIRLINK 128.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (10.45%)
CNERGY 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.36%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.37%)
DFML 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.13%)
DGKC 84.00 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.51%)
FCCL 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.21%)
FFBL 74.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.14%)
FFL 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
HUBC 110.52 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.14%)
HUMNL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.36%)
KEL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.05%)
KOSM 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
MLCF 40.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.64%)
NBP 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.44%)
OGDC 189.97 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.89%)
PAEL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.36%)
PPL 156.00 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (2.18%)
PRL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.21%)
PTC 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.26%)
SEARL 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.31%)
TELE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.01%)
TPLP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
TREET 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
TRG 56.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.37%)
UNITY 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 10,703 Increased By 44 (0.41%)
BR30 31,658 Increased By 327.1 (1.04%)
KSE100 99,861 Increased By 591.6 (0.6%)
KSE30 31,159 Increased By 126.2 (0.41%)
Nov 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-28

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 28 Nov, 2024 05:45am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday, (November 27, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 26-11-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        17,400        285        17,685        17,685          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           18,648        305        18,953        18,953          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton cotton crop

Comments

200 characters

Cotton spot rates

Budgeted $9bn time deposits: EAD says country gets no amount in Jul-Oct FY25

Policy decisions: ECC concerned over delays in implementation

Sustained recovery expected: FD foresees Nov inflation to range between 5.8pc and 6.8pc

PM directs PPRA to remove non-performers

Jul 1 to Nov 15: Record Rs880bn credit disbursed to private sector

MoC asks provinces to prepare export growth roadmaps

MTBs cut-off yields sink to 2022 lows

PM says army helped govt ‘quell’ unrest

Safety of workers, projects: China asks for targeted measures

FBR shares 46 sets of third-party data with IR field offices

Read more stories