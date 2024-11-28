AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.73%)
2024-11-28

Firm trend on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 28 Nov, 2024 05:45am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,700 to Rs 17,600 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 9,400 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,800 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,900 per maund.

Approximately, 600 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 400 bales of Dharan Wala were sold at Rs 17,200 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 800 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 17,200 per maund, 200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund and 200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,400 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

