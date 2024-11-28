KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (November 27, 2024).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
Op-1 Advantage Disc Mogas Alphine Marine 24-11-2024
Paradise Service
Op-2 Riverside Disc Pakistan Nation 26-11-2024
Crude Oil Ship Corpt
Op-3 Sea Quest Disc Alpine Marine 23-11-2024
Mogas Services
B-1 Southern Disc Alpine Marine 26-11-2024
Unicorn Chemical Services
B-14/B-15 Ssi Glorious Disc Legend Shipping 23-11-2024
General & Logistics
Cargo
Nmb-1 Al Qassim Load Other Latif Trading 25-11-2024
Company
Nmb-1 Al Naeemi 2 Load Other Al Faizan 18-11-2024
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24 Al Load Rice Gearbulk 23-11-2024
Mothanna Shipping
B-25 Yasmin Load Rice Ocean World 25-11-2024
B-26/B-27 SpilKartini Dis/Load Oocl Pakistan 26-11-2024
Containers
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-1 CmaCgm Dis/Load CmaCgm 25-11-2024
Columba Containers Pakistan
Sapt-1 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeders 26-11-2024
Cassiopeia Containers Ship Agency Pak
Sapt-1 Ts Keelung Dis/Load Sharaf Shipping 26-11-2024
Containers Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Ssi Glorious 27-11-2024 Disc General Legend Shipping
Cargo & Logistics
Advantage 27-11-2024 Disc. Mogas Alphine Marine
Paradise Service
Sea Quest 27-11-2024 Disc. Mogas Alpine Marine
Services
CmaCgm Columba 27-11-2024 Dis/Load CmaCgm
Containers Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Woohyun Sky 27-11-2024 D/24345 Associated Liner
Steel Coils Agencies
M.T Sargodha 28-11-2024 D/72000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corpt
Gsl Christen 28-11-2024 D/L Container Gac Pakistan
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Uafl Liberty 27-11-2024 Container Ship -
Seacon
Bangkok 27-11-2024 General Cargo -
EemsliftNelli 27-11-2024 General Cargo -
Yangze 31 27-11-2024 General Cargo -
Independent
Spirit 27-11-2024 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
