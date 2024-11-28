Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (November 27, 2024).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= Op-1 Advantage Disc Mogas Alphine Marine 24-11-2024 Paradise Service Op-2 Riverside Disc Pakistan Nation 26-11-2024 Crude Oil Ship Corpt Op-3 Sea Quest Disc Alpine Marine 23-11-2024 Mogas Services B-1 Southern Disc Alpine Marine 26-11-2024 Unicorn Chemical Services B-14/B-15 Ssi Glorious Disc Legend Shipping 23-11-2024 General & Logistics Cargo Nmb-1 Al Qassim Load Other Latif Trading 25-11-2024 Company Nmb-1 Al Naeemi 2 Load Other Al Faizan 18-11-2024 ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-24 Al Load Rice Gearbulk 23-11-2024 Mothanna Shipping B-25 Yasmin Load Rice Ocean World 25-11-2024 B-26/B-27 SpilKartini Dis/Load Oocl Pakistan 26-11-2024 Containers ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-1 CmaCgm Dis/Load CmaCgm 25-11-2024 Columba Containers Pakistan Sapt-1 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeders 26-11-2024 Cassiopeia Containers Ship Agency Pak Sapt-1 Ts Keelung Dis/Load Sharaf Shipping 26-11-2024 Containers Agency ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Ssi Glorious 27-11-2024 Disc General Legend Shipping Cargo & Logistics Advantage 27-11-2024 Disc. Mogas Alphine Marine Paradise Service Sea Quest 27-11-2024 Disc. Mogas Alpine Marine Services CmaCgm Columba 27-11-2024 Dis/Load CmaCgm Containers Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Woohyun Sky 27-11-2024 D/24345 Associated Liner Steel Coils Agencies M.T Sargodha 28-11-2024 D/72000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corpt Gsl Christen 28-11-2024 D/L Container Gac Pakistan ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Uafl Liberty 27-11-2024 Container Ship - Seacon Bangkok 27-11-2024 General Cargo - EemsliftNelli 27-11-2024 General Cargo - Yangze 31 27-11-2024 General Cargo - Independent Spirit 27-11-2024 Container Ship - =============================================================================

