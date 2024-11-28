AGL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 28 Nov, 2024 05:45am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (November 27, 2024).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
Op-1              Advantage      Disc Mogas     Alphine Marine     24-11-2024
                  Paradise                      Service
Op-2              Riverside      Disc           Pakistan Nation    26-11-2024
                                 Crude Oil      Ship Corpt
Op-3              Sea Quest      Disc           Alpine Marine      23-11-2024
                                 Mogas          Services
B-1               Southern       Disc           Alpine Marine      26-11-2024
                  Unicorn        Chemical       Services
B-14/B-15         Ssi Glorious   Disc           Legend Shipping    23-11-2024
                                 General        & Logistics
                                 Cargo
Nmb-1             Al Qassim      Load Other     Latif Trading      25-11-2024
                                                Company
Nmb-1             Al Naeemi 2    Load Other     Al Faizan          18-11-2024
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24              Al             Load Rice      Gearbulk           23-11-2024
                  Mothanna                      Shipping
B-25              Yasmin         Load Rice      Ocean World        25-11-2024
B-26/B-27         SpilKartini    Dis/Load       Oocl Pakistan      26-11-2024
                                 Containers
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-1            CmaCgm         Dis/Load       CmaCgm             25-11-2024
                  Columba        Containers     Pakistan
Sapt-1            X-Press        Dis/Load       X-Press Feeders    26-11-2024
                  Cassiopeia     Containers     Ship Agency Pak
Sapt-1            Ts Keelung     Dis/Load       Sharaf Shipping    26-11-2024
                                 Containers     Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Ssi Glorious      27-11-2024     Disc General                 Legend Shipping
                                 Cargo                            & Logistics
Advantage         27-11-2024     Disc. Mogas                   Alphine Marine
Paradise                                                              Service
Sea Quest         27-11-2024     Disc. Mogas                    Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
CmaCgm Columba    27-11-2024     Dis/Load                              CmaCgm
                                 Containers                          Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Woohyun Sky       27-11-2024     D/24345                     Associated Liner
                                 Steel Coils                         Agencies
M.T Sargodha      28-11-2024     D/72000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                         Ship Corpt
Gsl Christen      28-11-2024     D/L Container                   Gac Pakistan
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Uafl Liberty      27-11-2024     Container Ship                             -
Seacon
Bangkok           27-11-2024     General Cargo                              -
EemsliftNelli     27-11-2024     General Cargo                              -
Yangze 31         27-11-2024     General Cargo                              -
Independent
Spirit            27-11-2024     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================

