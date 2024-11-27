AGL 38.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
AIRLINK 128.95 Increased By ▲ 3.88 (3.1%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.6%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.84%)
DCL 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (7.08%)
DFML 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.34%)
DGKC 81.10 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (4.28%)
FCCL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.59%)
FFBL 75.25 Increased By ▲ 6.39 (9.28%)
FFL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.08%)
HUBC 109.40 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (4.69%)
HUMNL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.04%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (10.11%)
KOSM 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.95%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (6.06%)
NBP 72.51 Increased By ▲ 6.59 (10%)
OGDC 186.65 Increased By ▲ 7.12 (3.97%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.97%)
PIBTL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.8%)
PPL 152.11 Increased By ▲ 8.41 (5.85%)
PRL 25.37 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.32%)
PTC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.88%)
SEARL 82.07 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (4.45%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.26%)
TOMCL 32.68 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.22%)
TPLP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.43%)
TREET 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.15%)
TRG 55.75 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.99%)
UNITY 28.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.55%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.65%)
BR100 10,598 Increased By 508.4 (5.04%)
BR30 31,072 Increased By 1563.4 (5.3%)
KSE100 98,926 Increased By 4352.3 (4.6%)
KSE30 30,903 Increased By 1458.6 (4.95%)
Nov 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Indian protest wrestler given four-year ban for avoiding dope test

AFP Published 27 Nov, 2024 12:54pm
Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia (front, right) took part in protests against the Wrestling Federation of India last year. Photo: AFP
Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia (front, right) took part in protests against the Wrestling Federation of India last year. Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: Indian Olympic medal-winning wrestler Bajrang Punia, who took part in headline-grabbing protests last year, has been banned for four years for avoiding a doping test.

Punia, 30, who won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, had been provisionally suspended for refusing to provide a urine sample to national anti-doping agency (NADA) officers in March.

Punia contested the charges and the suspension was initially lifted, but he has since been handed a ban, according to a NADA statement on Tuesday.

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat retires after Olympic disqualification

Punia has maintained his innocence, saying he did not refuse testing but was wary of what he said was an expired kit that officials brought to take his sample.

He took part in a sit-in protest in New Delhi last year against the then chief of the Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party.

Singh is being tried on accusations of groping female athletes and demanding sexual favours from them – charges he denies. Punia alleged the testing ban was part of Singh’s revenge for his protests.

Punia, along with fellow protest wrestler and Olympian Vinesh Phogat, have since joined the opposition Congress Party.

The World Anti-Doping Agency says India recorded the world’s highest number of drug cheats in 2022 – the latest year for which figures are available.

India was the only country to have more than 100 positive results, with countries that tested more athletes such as China, USA and Russia producing fewer violations.

Tokyo Olympics Vinesh Phogat Bajrang Punia NADA national anti doping agency

Comments

200 characters

Indian protest wrestler given four-year ban for avoiding dope test

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

China commends Pakistan Army’s resolve in ongoing counter-terrorism efforts

800 PTI workers arrested: Gandapur, Bushra ‘flee protest site’ amid crackdown

Key requirement for conventional banks removed

Banks start scrapping monthly fee on large deposits

Karachi’s businessmen decide to launch ‘Air Karachi’

Oil prices rise, with focus on Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire and OPEC+ policy

China state media warn Trump against mutually destructive tariff war

PPL records significant boost in hydrocarbon production

Jul-Oct: $1.723bn borrowed from multiple sources

Read more stories