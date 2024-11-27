AGL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
World

Malaysia drops 1MDB-linked charges against ex-PM Najib, treasury official, reports say

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2024 12:08pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian court on Wednesday allowed corruption charges linked to the 1MDB scandal filed against jailed former Prime Minister Najib Razak and the former treasury chief to be dropped, media reports said.

Malaysia halves jail sentence of ex-prime minister Najib

Najib and Irwan Serigar Abdullah had been charged with six counts of criminal breach of trust involving government funds worth 6.6 billion ringgit ($1.48 billion), which officials have said were related to a settlement agreement between 1MDB and Abu Dhabi state fund International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC).

Najib has been involved in several cases related to the 1MDB scandal.

