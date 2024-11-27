AGL 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.61%)
AIRLINK 125.07 Decreased By ▼ -6.15 (-4.69%)
BOP 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.52%)
DCL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.28%)
DFML 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-9.96%)
DGKC 77.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.32 (-5.26%)
FCCL 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-7.61%)
FFBL 68.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-5.5%)
FFL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.26%)
HUBC 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.24 (-5.63%)
HUMNL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.03%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-10.4%)
KOSM 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.78%)
MLCF 36.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-6.32%)
NBP 65.92 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.98%)
OGDC 179.53 Decreased By ▼ -13.29 (-6.89%)
PAEL 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.87%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.59%)
PPL 143.70 Decreased By ▼ -10.37 (-6.73%)
PRL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.85%)
PTC 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.92%)
SEARL 78.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.73 (-4.53%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.96%)
TOMCL 31.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-4.45%)
TPLP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.24%)
TREET 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.95%)
TRG 54.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-4.77%)
UNITY 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 10,089 Decreased By -415.2 (-3.95%)
BR30 29,509 Decreased By -1717.6 (-5.5%)
KSE100 94,574 Decreased By -3505.6 (-3.57%)
KSE30 29,445 Decreased By -1113.9 (-3.65%)
Nov 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-27

Jul-Oct: $1.723bn borrowed from multiple sources

Tahir Amin Published 27 Nov, 2024 06:44am

ISLAMABAD: The country borrowed $1.723 billion from multiple financing sources during the first four months (July-October) of the current fiscal year 2024-25 compared to $3.847 billion borrowed during the same period of 2023-24, revealed the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) data.

The $1.723 billion does not include the first tranche of $1.03 billion, received from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). If the IMF inflows added, total inflows would reach $2.753 billion during the first four months of the current fiscal year.

The data revealed that government has budgeted time deposits of $9 billion including $5 billion KSA time deposit and $4 billion SAFE China deposit for the current fiscal year, however, no money was received in the first four months (July-October) under this head. There is also no mention of assistance from the UAE.

$1.3bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in Q1

The government had budgeted $19.393 billion from multiple financing sources for the fiscal year 2024-25 including $19.216 billion loans and $176.29 million grants. However, this does not include any amount from the IMF.

The data further showed that the government had budgeted $3.779 billion from the foreign commercial banks for the fiscal year 2024-25. The country received $200 million under this head in September, but there is no mention from which foreign commercial bank the country received the loans.

The country did not borrow from commercial banks in October, as per EAD data. The government has also budgeted $1 billion from the issuance of bonds; however, as the country did not issue the bonds, hence no amount was received during the first four months of 2024-25. The country received $414.87 million in October 2024 from different sources.

The country received $542.15 million under the head of the “Naya Pakistan Certificate” during the first four months of current fiscal year 2024-25 including $167.37 million in October.

The country received $980.88 million from multilaterals and $259.89 million from bilateral during July-October 2024. The non-project aid was $896.96 million including $254.81 million for budgetary support and project aid was $826.07 million during the first four months of current fiscal year.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) disbursed $173.05 million during the period under review compared to the budgeted $1.651 billion for the fiscal year 2024-25.

The IDA disbursed $266.64 million in July-October against the budgeted $1.525 billion for the fiscal year 2024-25 and IBRD $97.19 million against the budgeted $550.22 million.

The IsDB (Short-term) disbursed $100 million during the first four months of the current fiscal year against $500 million for the fiscal year 2024-25 and AIIB disbursed $17.41 million, while IFAD disbursed $15.55 million against the budgeted $40.45 million for the fiscal year 2024-25.

China disbursed $97.58 million during July-October. The government has budgeted $134.18 million from China for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Saudi Arabia disbursed $6.35 million in the first four months of fiscal year 2024-25 against the budgeted $76.02 million for the entire fiscal year. The USA disbursed $37.72 million in the first four months of the current fiscal year against the budgeted $20.88 million for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF Economic Affairs Division IMF and Pakistan EAD data Economic distress government borrowed multiple financing sources

Comments

200 characters

Jul-Oct: $1.723bn borrowed from multiple sources

Banks start scrapping monthly fee on large deposits

Standardising financial regimes: Aurangzeb highlights importance

‘Winter package’ to be made available to KE consumers as well: govt

Oct FCA: CPPA-G hints at refunding Rs2.6bn to consumers

Foreign investors: Jul-Oct profit repatriation soars 66pc to $807.2m YoY

15 agreements, MoUs inked between Pakistan, Belarus

800 PTI workers arrested: Gandapur, Bushra ‘flee protest site’ amid crackdown

Karachi’s businessmen decide to launch ‘Air Karachi’

PTI’s tree tsunami programme: Audit exposes Rs5.2bn mismanagement

Read more stories