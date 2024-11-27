Foreign investors: Jul-Oct profit repatriation soars 66pc to $807.2m YoY

KARACHI: The repatriation of profits and dividends by foreign investors rose by 66 percent to $807.2 million in the first four months of this fiscal year (FY25) compared to $ 485 million is the same period of last fiscal year (FY24).

According to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), return on Foreign Direct Investment surged by 41 percent during July-Oct of FY25. Foreign investors repatriated $772.5 million on account of return on FDI during the first four months as against $456 million in corresponding period of last fiscal year. During the period under review, payments on Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) stood at $34.7 million up from $25.2 million.

Q1 profits, dividends’ repatriation surges 85pc

Month-on-month basis, $413 million were repatriated during October 2024 including $413.8 million on account of FDI and $12 million as return on FPI.

With $186 million, the food sector saw the biggest outflow of profits and dividends during July-October FY25, up from $68.4 million last fiscal year. The power sector ranked second with $115.5 million repatriations, while the financial businesses stood third with $94.4 million in outflows in the first four months of the current fiscal year.

