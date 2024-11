LONDON: Pakistan’s sovereign dollar bonds slid on Tuesday, Tradeweb data showed, as deadly clashes between protesters and security forces intensified.

The longer-dated maturities fell the most, with the 2051 shedding just over 1 cent to be bid at 77.06 cents on the dollar by 1352 GMT. Four paramilitary soldiers were killed on Tuesday during clashes between security forces and protesters who were demanding the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.