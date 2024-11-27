15 agreements, MoUs inked between Pakistan, Belarus

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Belarus have strengthened their bilateral ties by signing 15 significant agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on Tuesday.

These include the landmark, “Roadmap for Comprehensive Cooperation” covering the period from 2025 to 2027, aiming to enhance collaboration across various sectors.

This roadmap focuses on enhancing bilateral economic cooperation through various initiatives, such as high-level meetings, timely meetings of inter-governmental commissions, and promoting collaboration in key sectors of mutual interest.

Other significant documents are: Cooperation in E-commerce, science and technology, cooperation in the field of accreditation, auditing field, exchange of financial intelligence related to money laundering and terrorism financing, exchange of customs statistics data of bilateral trade, cooperation in international road transport, environment and climate change, disaster management, vocational education, extradition treaty, health services and cooperation in Halal trade.

The president of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko paid an official visit to Pakistan from 25 to 27 November, at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. During the visit, the two leaders comprehensively reviewed the full range of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their mutual commitment to deepen the friendly ties between the two countries across political, trade, economic, cultural, social, and other areas.

During their meeting, the two leaders emphasised the importance of advancing political dialogue and strengthening inter-parliamentary relations. They also focused on expanding trade and economic cooperation, adopting a collaborative approach to regional economic integration and connectivity and enhancing the legal framework to facilitate bilateral collaboration.

Recognising Belarus’s advanced agricultural manufacturing capabilities and the needs of Pakistan’s agriculture-based economy, the two sides agreed to promote the establishment of joint ventures in the agriculture and industrial sectors, including for the production of high-tech and large-scale agricultural machinery.

Both sides also agreed to collaborate in sales, manufacturing and servicing of vehicles, including through partnerships between private and public organisations of both countries.

Pakistan and Belarus agreed to cooperate in expanding the network of sales and services of Belarusian agricultural machinery in various Pakistani cities, including through partnerships with Pakistani private and public organizations. Additionally, they considered initiating educational programmes in sphere of agricultural machines manufacturing.

During the visit, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), in collaboration with the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BelCCI), organised a Belarus-Pakistan Business Forum.

The event saw participation from over 30 Belarusian companies and nearly 100 Pakistani counterparts from various sectors, fostering valuable interactions and potential business opportunities.

The two leaders expressed their satisfaction at the successful organisation of the forum. They also agreed to encourage both government and private sectors to collaborate and organise series of seminars on “Doing Business with Each Other” aiming to reduce trade barriers and facilitate market access.

To enhance trade linkages, both sides welcomed signing of a MoU between the National Logistics Corporation (NLC) and Beltamozh service and agreed to encourage other stakeholders, including logistics companies, to develop optimal maritime and land routes for efficiently delivering goods to each other’s markets. This initiative aims to streamline transportation, reduce costs, and improve the overall efficiency of trade between the two countries.

Both countries emphasised the importance of enhancing bilateral trade in pharmaceutical products, medical devices, health-related items, and over-the-counter products. Both parties agreed to develop strategies aimed at improving trade facilitation by identifying and addressing trade barriers, particularly regulatory challenges, to streamline market access.

Additionally, the sides committed to exploring and implementing policies that enhance mutual market access for these sectors, ensuring compliance with national regulations, while promoting growth and cooperation.

The two sides also discussed important regional and international issues. The Pakistani side briefed the Belarusian side on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Both sides underlined the need for resolution of all international disputes through peaceful means and in accordance with the UN Charter and UN Security Council resolutions.

