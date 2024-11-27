AGL 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.61%)
Pakistan

2024-11-27

JI chief says govt formed through ‘Form 47’

Recorder Report Published 27 Nov, 2024

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has reiterated his stance that election winners should be allowed to assume their rightful positions, and those who lose must not be imposed on the people.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he criticized the imposition of representatives who won through fraudulent means, particularly by exploiting Form 47. “From the Karachi mayoral election to the general elections, those installed through rigged Form 47 have robbed the people of their democratic rights,” he stated.

Rehman declared that the current government is a product of electoral manipulation, calling it a “fraudulent regime formed through Form 47”.

He argued that the PTI had actually secured at least a two-thirds majority in the general elections, and the people’s mandate was deliberately undermined.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

JI Hafiz Naeemur Rehman

JI chief says govt formed through 'Form 47'

