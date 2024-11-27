Maryam, ADB team discuss steps aimed at overcoming smog challenge

LAHORE: Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb held a meeting with a delegation from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to discuss comprehensive measures to combat smog.

The delegation was led by Emma Xiaonqin. During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on regulations, action plans, technology, infrastructure, and short-, medium-, and long-term projects aimed at addressing smog.

Maryam Aurangzeb stated that over the past eight months, all Punjab institutions have been actively engaged in tackling smog and climate change. Under the Multisectoral Action Plan, strict action is being taken against violations of smog regulations, and the Environmental Protection Department has been equipped with modern technology.

Six AQI monitors have already been installed to measure smog, with 30 more set to be installed soon. Additionally, experts are being sent to Beijing for training in e-vehicle technology.

To address crop burning, farmers are being provided super seeders at a 60% subsidy, and factories are receiving financial and technical support to install emission control systems. Maryam Aurangzeb further highlighted that smog has been included in school curricula, and universities have initiated research and studies on the issue.

As part of the efforts, 800 brick kilns have been demolished to facilitate their conversion to modern zigzag technology. A ban has been imposed on plastic usage, vehicle fitness certifications have been made mandatory, and a smog observatory along with digital monitoring has been established.

She emphasised that resolving the smog issue requires long-term commitment, with at least 10 years of consistent efforts. Eastern wind patterns and pollution from across the border were identified as major contributors to the severity of smog.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024