Haveli Maharaja Ranjit Singh: WCLA working on conservation, restoration project

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) is working on the 84.5-million-rupees conservation and restoration of Haveli Maharaja Ranjit Singh, located in Gujranwala, Punjab, and it will be completed by November 2025. According to the Authority, this Haveli was historically famous for Ranjit Singh who was born and brought up here.

Thus, it was considered one of the prominent architectural buildings of Sikh heritage. The project was started in May 2024 and more than half of the work has been completed, including documentation, surface treatment, and removal of encroachment.

Commenting on the conservation project, WCLA Director Conservation and Planning Najam-ul-Saqib said they have been progressing swiftly with the conservation project of Haveli Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024