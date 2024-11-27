AGL 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.61%)
AIRLINK 125.07 Decreased By ▼ -6.15 (-4.69%)
BOP 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.52%)
DCL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.28%)
DFML 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-9.96%)
DGKC 77.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.32 (-5.26%)
FCCL 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-7.61%)
FFBL 68.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-5.5%)
FFL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.26%)
HUBC 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.24 (-5.63%)
HUMNL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.03%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-10.4%)
KOSM 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.78%)
MLCF 36.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-6.32%)
NBP 65.92 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.98%)
OGDC 179.53 Decreased By ▼ -13.29 (-6.89%)
PAEL 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.87%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.59%)
PPL 143.70 Decreased By ▼ -10.37 (-6.73%)
PRL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.85%)
PTC 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.92%)
SEARL 78.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.73 (-4.53%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.96%)
TOMCL 31.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-4.45%)
TPLP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.24%)
TREET 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.95%)
TRG 54.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-4.77%)
UNITY 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 10,089 Decreased By -415.2 (-3.95%)
BR30 29,509 Decreased By -1717.6 (-5.5%)
KSE100 94,574 Decreased By -3505.6 (-3.57%)
KSE30 29,445 Decreased By -1113.9 (-3.65%)
Nov 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-11-27

‘Trump’s bureaucracy cuts: a daunting task’

Qamar Bashir Published 27 Nov, 2024 07:36am

This is apropos letters to the Editor by this writer titled ‘Trump’s bureaucracy cuts: a daunting task’ carried by the newspaper in recent days.

I would like to conclude my argument by saying, among other things, that in a hypothetical scenario, if the civil and military bureaucracy is reduced by 77 percent, it would generate savings of approximately USD 815.24 billion, and economic growth would add another $260 billion, the total additional funds available would be USD 1,075.24 billion annually.

If this amount is used to reduce taxes for the common people, it could result in a tax reduction of approximately $3,239 per person annually, significantly easing the financial burden on households across the United States, besides the higher growth rate would amplify the benefits of deregulation and tax cuts, driving economic dynamism, fostering business expansion, and enhancing government revenue through increased overall economic activity.

Though the concept looks great on paper, reducing bureaucracy would promise cost savings, improved efficiency, and enhanced self-governance, its practical implementation most likely would face some significant challenges.

Political resistance from entrenched interests, legislative hurdles, and opposition from the bureaucracy itself could impede progress. Downsizing risks substantial job losses, economic disruption, and potential service gaps in critical public functions, including national security.

Administrative complexities, such as restructuring workflows and maintaining morale among remaining employees, add further difficulties to the task.

The anticipated economic growth from deregulation and tax reductions may not materialize quickly, and regional economies dependent on federal jobs could suffer.

Legal and ethical concerns, including labor lawsuits and equity issues, also pose significant risks. To succeed, such reforms would require a phased, strategic approach, stakeholder engagement, and meticulous planning to avoid unintended consequences and ensure sustainable outcomes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former press minister to Embassy of Pakistan to France

Donald Trump Trump 2024 US election Trump’s bureaucracy

Comments

200 characters

‘Trump’s bureaucracy cuts: a daunting task’

Banks start scrapping monthly fee on large deposits

Jul-Oct: $1.723bn borrowed from multiple sources

Standardising financial regimes: Aurangzeb highlights importance

‘Winter package’ to be made available to KE consumers as well: govt

Oct FCA: CPPA-G hints at refunding Rs2.6bn to consumers

Foreign investors: Jul-Oct profit repatriation soars 66pc to $807.2m YoY

15 agreements, MoUs inked between Pakistan, Belarus

800 PTI workers arrested: Gandapur, Bushra ‘flee protest site’ amid crackdown

Karachi’s businessmen decide to launch ‘Air Karachi’

PTI’s tree tsunami programme: Audit exposes Rs5.2bn mismanagement

Read more stories