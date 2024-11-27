This is apropos letters to the Editor by this writer titled ‘Trump’s bureaucracy cuts: a daunting task’ carried by the newspaper in recent days.

I would like to conclude my argument by saying, among other things, that in a hypothetical scenario, if the civil and military bureaucracy is reduced by 77 percent, it would generate savings of approximately USD 815.24 billion, and economic growth would add another $260 billion, the total additional funds available would be USD 1,075.24 billion annually.

If this amount is used to reduce taxes for the common people, it could result in a tax reduction of approximately $3,239 per person annually, significantly easing the financial burden on households across the United States, besides the higher growth rate would amplify the benefits of deregulation and tax cuts, driving economic dynamism, fostering business expansion, and enhancing government revenue through increased overall economic activity.

Though the concept looks great on paper, reducing bureaucracy would promise cost savings, improved efficiency, and enhanced self-governance, its practical implementation most likely would face some significant challenges.

Political resistance from entrenched interests, legislative hurdles, and opposition from the bureaucracy itself could impede progress. Downsizing risks substantial job losses, economic disruption, and potential service gaps in critical public functions, including national security.

Administrative complexities, such as restructuring workflows and maintaining morale among remaining employees, add further difficulties to the task.

The anticipated economic growth from deregulation and tax reductions may not materialize quickly, and regional economies dependent on federal jobs could suffer.

Legal and ethical concerns, including labor lawsuits and equity issues, also pose significant risks. To succeed, such reforms would require a phased, strategic approach, stakeholder engagement, and meticulous planning to avoid unintended consequences and ensure sustainable outcomes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024