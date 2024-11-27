AGL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.05%)
CM urges Wapda to allocate 50 MGD additional water to Karachi

NNI Published 27 Nov, 2024 08:39am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in his meeting with the Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd) at CM House, discussed several critical projects, including the K-IV project, Right Bank Outfall Drain (RBOD) and urged him to provide additional 50 MGD water from Hub Dam to meet the needs of Karachi.

The meeting was attended by Minister Local Government Saeed Ghani, Minister Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, PSCM Agha Wasif, Secretary Irrigation Zareef Khero, and PD K-IV Amir Mughal.

At the outset, Shah said that the Sindh government is in the process of constructing a parallel canal aimed at enhancing the water supply infrastructure and ensuring a more reliable source of water for the city. He urged him to allocate the provision of 50 MGD of additional water from the Hub Dam for Karachi.

The Chairman of WAPDA suggested the CM direct the water board to submit a written request.

Mayor Karachi, Murtaza Wahab, stated that the request had already been made. The Chairman of WAPDA informed the CM that the water board owed Rs1 billion to WAPDA for the maintenance of the Hub Canal. The CM responded that his government would settle the outstanding dues, instructing Minister Local Government Saeed Ghani to send him a summary for the purpose.

K-IV: The Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme K-IV (Phase-I) is planned to supply 260 MGD bulk water to the mega city of Karachi at three termination points - Pipri, NEK, and Manghopir from its source at Keenjhar Lake, Thatta. The WPDA is executing the project, and its completion date is June 2026.

The components being developed by the WAPDA authorities include the Intake Structure for 650 MGD at Keenjhar Lake, the construction of the Gravity Channel 650 MGD leading to the Keenjhar Pumping Complex, and the establishment of the Keenjhar Pumping Complex, which will feature two, pumping stations (2 x 130 MGD). Additionally, the project involves laying a pressurized pipeline with all necessary appurtenant structures (260 MGD) and developing three reservoirs along with filtration plants.

On the other hand, the Sindh government is working on the distribution and augmentation system, establishing a power supply arrangement of 50 MW, and managing land acquisition and clearance of the right-of-way (ROW).

The Chairman of WAPDA provided an update on the status of the K-IV project, stating that it is being implemented through eight contract packages awarded to various local and international contractors. He emphasized that work on all components of the project, including the Intake Structure, pumping stations, water conveyance system (pressurized pipeline), water reservoirs, and filtration plants, is currently in full swing.

According to Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd) the overall progress of the project is 53 per cent.

The discussion centered on the release of Rs8.5 billion by the Sindh government as its cost share. In response, the Chief Minister instructed Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani to prepare a summary for the release of the Sindh government’s share.

Regarding the clearance of the 5 km right-of-way and associated court cases, the Chief Minister directed Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab to have the stay order vacated so that work on the project could proceed.

Additionally, another land issue at RD 78 was addressed, and the Chief Minister instructed the Senior Member of the Board of Revenue to resolve the compensation case.

RBOD-I & III Projects: The CM and Chairman WPDA also discussed the RBOD-I and RBOD-IlI, the federally funded drainage projects implemented by WAPDA. The projects provide drainage facilities for saline effluent and agricultural surplus besides storm water to the areas of Larkana, Dadu and Jamshoro (RBOD-1), Kambar Shahdadkot and Jacobabad (RBOD-III).

The Lower Indus Right Bank Irrigation and Drainage Project (LIRBP), specifically the RBOD-I Project, was initiated in 1994 to manage saline effluent and facilitate storm drainage control through existing and proposed drains, ultimately discharging into the River Indus above Sehwan town via the Indus Link Canal.

Both Projects, RBOD-I and RBOD-III, were completed in 2020 and 2021, respectively, and were to be handed over for further operation and maintenance to the Sindh Irrigation Department. However, the transfer of these projects has not been finalized due to ongoing disputes regarding the restoration of damaged works by WAPDA and clear loans before the handover of both projects to the Sindh government.

Minister of Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro indicated that the provincial government incurred millions of rupees on the repair and maintenance of the RBOD during the floods of 2022. In response, the Chief Minister remarked that WAPDA should reimburse the provincial government for these expenses.

