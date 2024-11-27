WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Nov 26, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 24-Nov-24 22-Nov-24 21-Nov-24 20-Nov-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105323 0.105559 0.105242 0.10517 Euro 0.801022 0.796474 0.802094 0.804365 Japanese yen 0.00495 0.004954 0.004915 0.004917 U.K. pound 0.959052 0.957077 0.962993 0.964484 U.S. dollar 0.763242 0.764958 0.762012 0.761565 Algerian dinar 0.00571 Australian dollar 0.498015 0.497529 0.496603 0.49715 Botswana pula 0.055946 Brazilian real 0.131603 0.131622 0.131004 Brunei dollar 0.568184 0.568531 0.567987 0.568714 Canadian dollar 0.545953 0.547219 0.545854 0.544247 Chilean peso 0.000777 0.000788 0.000783 0.000783 Czech koruna 0.031679 0.031432 0.031675 0.031799 Danish krone 0.107396 0.106799 0.107536 0.107835 Indian rupee 0.009056 0.009053 0.009023 Israeli New Shekel 0.207741 0.205193 0.204129 0.203681 Korean won 0.000545 0.000547 0.000548 0.000547 Kuwaiti dinar 2.48088 2.47809 2.47784 Malaysian ringgit 0.17138 0.171227 0.170625 0.170411 Mauritian rupee 0.016225 0.016251 0.016306 0.016379 Mexican peso 0.037599 0.037338 0.037395 0.037534 New Zealand dollar 0.447489 0.447768 0.448101 0.450504 Norwegian krone 0.069134 0.068851 0.069027 0.06908 Omani rial 1.98502 Peruvian sol 0.202237 0.202103 0.201006 0.200835 Philippine peso 0.012957 0.01297 0.012944 0.012978 Polish zloty 0.184818 0.183215 0.184364 0.185205 Qatari riyal 0.209682 0.209344 0.209221 Russian ruble 0.007354 0.007457 0.007569 0.007599 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.203531 0.203203 0.203084 Singapore dollar 0.568184 0.568531 0.567987 0.568714 South African rand 0.042163 0.04243 0.041938 0.042067 Swedish krona 0.069636 0.068941 0.069104 0.069312 Swiss franc 0.857286 0.860664 0.862297 0.86004 Thai baht 0.022117 0.022019 0.021992 0.022042 Trinidadian dollar 0.112699 0.112964 0.112627 0.112688 U.A.E. dirham 0.207826 0.207491 0.20737 Uruguayan peso 0.017815 0.017957 0.017884 0.017915 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024