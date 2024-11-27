WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Nov 26, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 24-Nov-24 22-Nov-24 21-Nov-24 20-Nov-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.105323 0.105559 0.105242 0.10517
Euro 0.801022 0.796474 0.802094 0.804365
Japanese yen 0.00495 0.004954 0.004915 0.004917
U.K. pound 0.959052 0.957077 0.962993 0.964484
U.S. dollar 0.763242 0.764958 0.762012 0.761565
Algerian dinar 0.00571
Australian dollar 0.498015 0.497529 0.496603 0.49715
Botswana pula 0.055946
Brazilian real 0.131603 0.131622 0.131004
Brunei dollar 0.568184 0.568531 0.567987 0.568714
Canadian dollar 0.545953 0.547219 0.545854 0.544247
Chilean peso 0.000777 0.000788 0.000783 0.000783
Czech koruna 0.031679 0.031432 0.031675 0.031799
Danish krone 0.107396 0.106799 0.107536 0.107835
Indian rupee 0.009056 0.009053 0.009023
Israeli New Shekel 0.207741 0.205193 0.204129 0.203681
Korean won 0.000545 0.000547 0.000548 0.000547
Kuwaiti dinar 2.48088 2.47809 2.47784
Malaysian ringgit 0.17138 0.171227 0.170625 0.170411
Mauritian rupee 0.016225 0.016251 0.016306 0.016379
Mexican peso 0.037599 0.037338 0.037395 0.037534
New Zealand dollar 0.447489 0.447768 0.448101 0.450504
Norwegian krone 0.069134 0.068851 0.069027 0.06908
Omani rial 1.98502
Peruvian sol 0.202237 0.202103 0.201006 0.200835
Philippine peso 0.012957 0.01297 0.012944 0.012978
Polish zloty 0.184818 0.183215 0.184364 0.185205
Qatari riyal 0.209682 0.209344 0.209221
Russian ruble 0.007354 0.007457 0.007569 0.007599
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.203531 0.203203 0.203084
Singapore dollar 0.568184 0.568531 0.567987 0.568714
South African rand 0.042163 0.04243 0.041938 0.042067
Swedish krona 0.069636 0.068941 0.069104 0.069312
Swiss franc 0.857286 0.860664 0.862297 0.86004
Thai baht 0.022117 0.022019 0.021992 0.022042
Trinidadian dollar 0.112699 0.112964 0.112627 0.112688
U.A.E. dirham 0.207826 0.207491 0.20737
Uruguayan peso 0.017815 0.017957 0.017884 0.017915
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments