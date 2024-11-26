AGL 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.61%)
AIRLINK 125.07 Decreased By ▼ -6.15 (-4.69%)
BOP 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.52%)
DCL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.28%)
DFML 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-9.96%)
DGKC 77.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.32 (-5.26%)
FCCL 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-7.61%)
FFBL 68.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-5.5%)
FFL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.26%)
HUBC 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.24 (-5.63%)
HUMNL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.03%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-10.4%)
KOSM 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.78%)
MLCF 36.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-6.32%)
NBP 65.92 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.98%)
OGDC 179.53 Decreased By ▼ -13.29 (-6.89%)
PAEL 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.87%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.59%)
PPL 143.70 Decreased By ▼ -10.37 (-6.73%)
PRL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.85%)
PTC 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.92%)
SEARL 78.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.73 (-4.53%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.96%)
TOMCL 31.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-4.45%)
TPLP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.24%)
TREET 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.95%)
TRG 54.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-4.77%)
UNITY 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 10,089 Decreased By -415.2 (-3.95%)
BR30 29,509 Decreased By -1717.6 (-5.5%)
KSE100 94,574 Decreased By -3505.6 (-3.57%)
KSE30 29,445 Decreased By -1113.9 (-3.65%)
Nov 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bangladesh Hindu protest over leader arrest, one dead

AFP Published 26 Nov, 2024 07:09pm

DHAKA: Bangladeshi supporters of an arrested Hindu leader clashed with security forces on Tuesday after the outspoken monk was denied bail on sedition charges, with one person killed, police said.

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, the spokesman of a newly-formed Hindu group leading protests calling for the protection of the minority, was arrested on Monday afternoon.

Religious relations have been turbulent in the mainly Muslim nation of 170 million people since a student-led revolution forced long-time autocratic prime minister Sheikh Hasina to flee to neighbouring India.

Brahmachari, of the Bangladesh Sammilito Sanatan Jagaran Jote group, was arrested as he travelled from the capital Dhaka to Chittagong on Monday.

On Tuesday, supporters angry that bail was denied, surrounded the prison van carrying him away from court in Chittagong. Others hurled rocks.

Bangladesh protesters besiege key newspaper demanding closure

Security forces lobbed stun grenades and launched baton charges to break the crowd, and Brahmachari was eventually taken to prison in a police pickup truck.

Nurul Alam, a police inspector posted at Chittagong Medical College Hospital, said a public prosecutor had been killed, identifying him as Saiful Islam Alif, a Muslim.

“He had deep injuries on his head”, said hospital director Taslim Uddin.

In the immediate chaotic days following Hasina’s ouster, there was a string of reprisals on Hindus – seen by some as disproportionate supporters of her regime – as well as attacks on Muslim Sufi shrines.

Islamist groups have been emboldened to take to the streets after years of being suppressed, and Hindu groups have rallied in counter-demonstrations.

Hindus are the largest minority faith in Bangladesh, accounting for around eight percent of the population.

The foreign ministry in neighbouring Hindu-majority India said they had “noted with deep concern” the arrest of Brahmachari.

“This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh”, New Delhi said in a statement.

Ties between Dhaka and New Delhi have frayed, not least by India’s hosting of their old ally Hasina – wanted in Bangladesh to face charges of alleged crimes against humanity.

Hasina’s 15-year tenure saw widespread human rights abuses, including the mass detention and extrajudicial killings of her political opponents.

Bangladesh bangladesh protest Bangladesh Hindu

Comments

200 characters

Bangladesh Hindu protest over leader arrest, one dead

Bloodbath at PSX: KSE-100 sees biggest single-day decline, plummets over 3,500 points

Pakistan, Belarus agree to further strengthen economic, trade ties

Rupee records marginal fall against US dollar

SBP makes key revisions to Minimum Profit Rate requirements, Islamic banking guidelines

World Bank offers assistance to streamline Pakistan’s budget-making process

Security forces kill three militants in North Waziristan

Donald Trump vows to slap 25% tariffs on Mexico, Canada, 10% tariffs on China

Gold price per tola falls Rs4,100 in Pakistan

Indus Motor, Ghandhara Tyre temporarily halt production

120MW solar project: KE receives lowest bid from KAPCO

Read more stories