AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-4.27%)
AIRLINK 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.22 (-3.98%)
BOP 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.52%)
DCL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-6.52%)
DFML 37.32 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-10.01%)
DGKC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-5.59%)
FCCL 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-7.55%)
FFBL 69.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-5.28%)
FFL 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.02%)
HUBC 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.24 (-4.73%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-6.96%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.02%)
KOSM 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.34%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-5.91%)
NBP 65.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.02%)
OGDC 181.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.82 (-6.13%)
PAEL 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.28%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.59%)
PPL 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -10.07 (-6.54%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.54%)
PTC 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.92%)
SEARL 78.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.69 (-4.48%)
TELE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-7.22%)
TOMCL 32.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.33%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4%)
TREET 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.13%)
TRG 54.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-4.37%)
UNITY 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 10,116 Decreased By -388.7 (-3.7%)
BR30 29,567 Decreased By -1659.1 (-5.31%)
KSE100 94,574 Decreased By -3505.6 (-3.57%)
KSE30 29,445 Decreased By -1113.9 (-3.65%)
Nov 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Indian 13-year-old becomes youngest to earn IPL deal

Reuters Published 26 Nov, 2024 02:32pm

Rajasthan Royals said they were confident 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi can make the step up to the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the batsman became the youngest player to earn a contract in the lucrative Twenty20 tournament.

Suryavanshi made his debut in the domestic Ranji Trophy red-ball competition aged 12 in January and played for India’s Under-19 side against their Australian counterparts in September, scoring a 58-ball ton.

He has also scored a triple-century in a local tournament in his home state of Bihar, and recently told cricket website ESPNCricinfo that he idolises fellow left-hander and West Indian great Brian Lara.

Big money as Saudi makes foray into cricket with IPL auction

Delhi Capitals also bid for Suryavanshi in Monday’s auction but Rajasthan, coached by Rahul Dravid, secured his signature with a bid of 11 million Indian rupees ($130,517).

“He’s been to our high performance centre in Nagpur, he had trials there and really impressed on the ground,” Rajasthan CEO Jake Lush McCrum said after the auction in Jeddah.

“Incredible talent and of course, you’ve got to have the confidence so he can step up to the IPL level. Lots of work will go in over the coming months to continue to develop him, but a hell of a talent.

“We’re really excited to have him as part of the franchise.”

The 2025 IPL season begins on March 14.

IPL Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Rahul Dravid IPL auction Twenty20 tournament Brian Lara Ranji Trophy Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Comments

200 characters

Indian 13-year-old becomes youngest to earn IPL deal

PTI supporters reach D-Chowk amid tear gas shelling

Pakistan, Belarus agree to further strengthen economic, trade ties

SBP makes key revisions to Minimum Profit Rate requirements, Islamic banking guidelines

World Bank offers assistance to streamline Pakistan’s budget-making process

Donald Trump vows to slap 25% tariffs on Mexico, Canada, 10% tariffs on China

Indus Motor, Ghandhara Tyre temporarily halt production

120MW solar project: KE receives lowest bid from KAPCO

Oil rises after selloff on possible Middle East ceasefire

Nov revenue collection target: FBR may go for ‘additional measures’

Work under way for direct air link to Moscow, Minsk: Aleem

Read more stories