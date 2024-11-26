EU’s Borrell urges Israel to back Lebanon ceasefire

FIUGGI: The European Union’s foreign policy chief urged Israel on Tuesday to back a proposed ceasefire deal in Lebanon which he said has all the necessary security guarantees for Israel.

Speaking at a G7 Foreign Ministers meeting, Josep Borrell said there was no excuse for not implementing the deal with Iran-backed Hezbollah, adding pressure should be exerted on Israel to approve it today.

G7 ministers to discuss Mideast, Ukraine

Israel looks set to approve a US plan for a ceasefire with Hezbollah on Tuesday, a senior Israeli official said.