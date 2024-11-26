AGL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.49%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.22 (-3.22%)
BOP 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.62%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.52%)
DCL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.86%)
DFML 37.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-9.31%)
DGKC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.29 (-5.23%)
FCCL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.74%)
FFBL 70.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-3.9%)
FFL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.79%)
HUBC 106.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-3.96%)
HUMNL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-5.93%)
KEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-7.51%)
KOSM 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.12%)
MLCF 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-4.88%)
NBP 68.18 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (6.51%)
OGDC 183.50 Decreased By ▼ -9.32 (-4.83%)
PAEL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.98%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.59%)
PPL 144.75 Decreased By ▼ -9.32 (-6.05%)
PRL 24.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.72%)
PTC 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-6.06%)
SEARL 78.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.69 (-4.48%)
TELE 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.8%)
TOMCL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.36%)
TPLP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.24%)
TREET 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.72%)
TRG 54.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-4.53%)
UNITY 27.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.47%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.65%)
BR100 10,195 Decreased By -309.6 (-2.95%)
BR30 29,963 Decreased By -1263.2 (-4.05%)
KSE100 95,664 Decreased By -2416.2 (-2.46%)
KSE30 29,778 Decreased By -780.5 (-2.55%)
Nov 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU’s Borrell urges Israel to back Lebanon ceasefire

Reuters Published 26 Nov, 2024 01:35pm

FIUGGI: The European Union’s foreign policy chief urged Israel on Tuesday to back a proposed ceasefire deal in Lebanon which he said has all the necessary security guarantees for Israel.

Speaking at a G7 Foreign Ministers meeting, Josep Borrell said there was no excuse for not implementing the deal with Iran-backed Hezbollah, adding pressure should be exerted on Israel to approve it today.

G7 ministers to discuss Mideast, Ukraine

Israel looks set to approve a US plan for a ceasefire with Hezbollah on Tuesday, a senior Israeli official said.

Israel European Union Josep Borrell Lebanon G7 foreign ministers Israel Hezbollah war Indonesia flood ceasefire in Lebanon Israel and lebanon Lebanon army

Comments

200 characters

EU’s Borrell urges Israel to back Lebanon ceasefire

Extremism is not peaceful protest, says PM Shehbaz as PTI supporters march towards Zero Point

Pakistan, Belarus agree to further strengthen economic, trade ties

SBP makes key revisions to Minimum Profit Rate requirements, Islamic banking guidelines

World Bank offers assistance to streamline Pakistan’s budget-making process

Nov revenue collection target: FBR may go for ‘additional measures’

Donald Trump vows to slap 25% tariffs on Mexico, Canada, 10% tariffs on China

Oil steadies amid possible Middle East ceasefire

Work under way for direct air link to Moscow, Minsk: Aleem

Govt weighs industry status for packaging sector

Protest decision: PTI chief Gohar says ‘it’s final’

Read more stories