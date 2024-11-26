AGL 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 131.22 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.67%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.9%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
DFML 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.59%)
DGKC 82.09 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.4%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.01%)
FFBL 72.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.1%)
FFL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.43%)
HUBC 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.06%)
HUMNL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.53%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
KOSM 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
NBP 64.01 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.79%)
OGDC 192.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
PPL 154.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-0.89%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.77%)
SEARL 82.30 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.64%)
TELE 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TPLP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
TREET 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
TRG 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.41%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 10,504 Increased By 59.3 (0.57%)
BR30 31,226 Increased By 36.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 98,080 Increased By 281.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 30,559 Increased By 78 (0.26%)
Nov 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-26

PFVA chief made PCSIR Council member

Recorder Report Published 26 Nov, 2024 07:44am

KARACHI: In a notable move, the federal government has appointed Waheed Ahmed, the Patron-in-Chief of the Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Association (PFVA) and Director of Iftekhar Ahmed and Co., as a Member of the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) Council.

This appointment highlights Waheed Ahmed’s vast expertise and experience in the horticulture and value-added agriculture sectors. As a distinguished authority in his field, Waheed Ahmed’s leadership is expected to significantly advance the industry’s growth and development.

The Ministry of Science and Technology, government of Pakistan, issued the notification confirming Waheed Ahmed’s appointment to the PCSIR Council under Notification No. F.2 (5)/ 2002-PCSIR dated 30th October 2024. This recognition underscores Waheed Ahmed’s expertise and his potential to contribute to the council’s mission.

The PCSIR Council, which includes experts, government officials, and industry representatives, aims to drive knowledge-based economic growth through scientific research, innovation, and industrial development via public-private partnerships. The council’s initiatives will focus on promoting advanced technologies, boosting industrial competitiveness, and fostering economic progress.

In his new roles, Waheed Ahmed will play a crucial role in shaping the future of Pakistan’s horticulture and agriculture sectors. His leadership and vision are expected to have a positive impact on the industry, and his contributions are highly anticipated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PFVA Iftekhar Ahmed PCSIR Council member

Comments

200 characters

PFVA chief made PCSIR Council member

Work under way for direct air link to Moscow, Minsk: Aleem

Intelligence-sharing: FD to ink MoU with FMU and FIU of Belarus

Govt weighs industry status for packaging sector

Nov revenue collection target: FBR may go for ‘additional measures’

Belarus urged to simplify import rules

Prioritising Balochistan: Ecnec clears Rs172.7bn for uplift schemes

World Bank uncovers key bottlenecks in ‘EDEIP’

Protest decision: PTI chief Gohar says ‘it’s final’

Adviser says cut in policy rate helped govt save Rs1.3trn

Justice Agha made head of SHC constitutional benches

Read more stories