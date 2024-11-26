Industrial, agri sectors: Tanveer highlights importance of expanding ties with Belarus

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussian, here on Monday, highlighted the importance of expanding bilateral relation especially in industrial and agricultural sectors, said a press release.

He stressed the need to explore ways and means to increase the industrial cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields.

During a meeting with Belarusian delegation, which was led by Minister for Industries Aliaksandr Yafimua, Rana Tanveer said Pakistan has considerable export potential with Belarus for items like inflatable footballs, articles of bedding and similar stuffed items, sports and outdoor games equipment, footwear, rubber, plastic and metal products.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the partnership between Pakistan and Belarus in multifaceted areas.

Highlighting the trade potential, Minister Yafimua shared that Belarus imports goods worth $17.2 billion annually, noting that Pakistan’s current share in this trade is not reflective of its true export potential. He said that Pakistani products will be given space in Belarusian market. He identified key products that Pakistan could export to Belarus, including inflatable footballs, bedding items, sports and outdoor equipment, footwear, and rubber, plastic, and metal goods.

The minister also discussed cooperation in the field of agricultural machinery and tractors manufacturing plants, following which the delegation showed keen interest in production of agricultural machinery and establishing tractors plants besides technology transfer under Joint Ventures (JVs).

The minister extended invitation to Belarusian counterpart to start a pilot project on agricultural productivity enhancement in Pakistan.

Similarly, he said Millat Group dealing with agricultural machinery wanted a JV for manufacturing agricultural equipments in Pakistan. During the meeting, both sides also deliberated on the prospects of Belarusian investment and JVs in the area of electric vehicles (EVs).

Rana Tanveer said that around 31 companies have issued manufacturing licences by Engineering Development Board (EDB) enabling them to produce two/three-wheeler EVs in Pakistan and the production figures are steadily rising.

He said the National Electric Vehicle Policy 2019 set ambitious targets of 50 per cent reduction of the country’s projected emissions by 2030 and to convert 30 per cent of vehicles to Electric Vehicles (EVs), 50 per cent of bikes to be e-bikes by 2030.

For faster adoption of EVs and development of EV ecosystem, the government is considering to establish an EV Cell and also to launch a subsidy scheme for E-Bikes to promote EVs in the country.

They also discussed the opportunities to enhance cooperation between the countries in the Small Medium Enterprises (SME) sector. Currently, joint collaboration between Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) of Pakistan and Belarusian Fund for Financial Support of Entrepreneurs is under consideration.

The second meeting of Pakistan-Belarus Joint Working Group (JWG) was held on November 16, 2017 at Grodno, Belarus where an agreement on Industrial, Scientific and Technical Cooperation between both countries was signed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024