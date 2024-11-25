AGL 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 131.22 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.67%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.9%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
DFML 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.59%)
DGKC 82.09 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.4%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.01%)
FFBL 72.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.1%)
FFL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.43%)
HUBC 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.06%)
HUMNL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.53%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
KOSM 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
NBP 64.01 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.79%)
OGDC 192.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
PPL 154.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-0.89%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.77%)
SEARL 82.30 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.64%)
TELE 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TPLP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
TREET 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
TRG 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.41%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 10,504 Increased By 59.3 (0.57%)
BR30 31,226 Increased By 36.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 98,080 Increased By 281.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 30,559 Increased By 78 (0.26%)
Nov 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UNIFIL ‘seriously concerned’ by deadly strikes on Lebanon army

AFP Published November 25, 2024

BEIRUT: UN peacekeepers in south Lebanon expressed worry Monday over deadly strikes on Lebanese soldiers, which Beirut blames on Israel, despite the army staying out of the war between Hezbollah and Israel.

“UNIFIL is seriously concerned by numerous strikes on the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) inside the Lebanese territories,” the peacekeepers said in a statement, using the acronym for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

The army has reported 19 members killed while on active duty.

The army’s “role remains vital for the full implementation of Resolution 1701 (2006), which is essential to ending the ongoing violence between Hizbullah and Israel”, UNIFIL said.

Hezbollah fights Israeli troops near Lebanon’s Ramiya village; third UN peacekeeper wounded

Resolution 1701 ended the last Hezbollah-Israel war of 2006 and stated that Lebanese troops and UN peacekeepers should be the only armed forces in the country’s south, where Hezbollah holds sway.

It also called for Israel to withdraw troops from Lebanon and forms the basis for ongoing ceasefire talks.

UNIFIL, currently with more than 9,300 troops, has been stationed in southern Lebanon since 1978 and is tasked with monitoring the “Blue Line” of demarcation with Israel.

“We remain deeply alarmed by the escalation of hostilities and the widespread destruction and loss of life across the Blue Line,” the peacekeepers said, urging parties “to address their differences through negotiations – not through violence”.

On Sunday, the Israeli military expressed “regret” for an incident in which a Lebanese army position was hit, saying “its operations are directed solely against the Hezbollah” group.

The Lebanese army reported one soldier killed in the incident and 18 others wounded.

UNIFIL Israel and Hezbollah UN peacekeepers Lebanon army

Comments

200 characters

UNIFIL ‘seriously concerned’ by deadly strikes on Lebanon army

KSE-100 settles above 98,000 for the first time as buying rally continues

Naqvi says those who gave protest call responsible for cop’s death as PTI convoy crosses Islamabad toll plaza

All educational institutes in Islamabad to remain closed on Tuesday amid PTI protest

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko arrives in Islamabad

PTI protests causing daily loss of Rs190bn, says Aurangzeb

NetSol Technologies announces buyback of shares

ECNEC approves development projects worth over Rs172 billion

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Punjab govt announces winter vacations from December 20

TotalEnergies pauses business with Adani, says it was not aware of US investigation

Read more stories