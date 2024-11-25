AGL 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 131.22 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.67%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.9%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
DFML 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.59%)
DGKC 82.09 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.4%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.01%)
FFBL 72.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.1%)
FFL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.43%)
HUBC 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.06%)
HUMNL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.53%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
KOSM 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
NBP 64.01 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.79%)
OGDC 192.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
PPL 154.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-0.89%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.77%)
SEARL 82.30 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.64%)
TELE 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TPLP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
TREET 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
TRG 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.41%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 10,504 Increased By 59.3 (0.57%)
BR30 31,226 Increased By 36.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 98,080 Increased By 281.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 30,559 Increased By 78 (0.26%)
Nov 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pacer Bhuvneshwar joins Bengaluru for $1.28 million in IPL auction

Reuters Published 25 Nov, 2024 05:47pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Royal Challengers Bengaluru made a late swoop to re-sign their former seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 107.5 million Indian rupees ($1.28 million) on the second day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

The bidding war for the experienced Indian pacer looked to be between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants but Bengaluru stepped in to secure his services with their first bid, boosting their bowling attack for next season.

Rishabh Pant (270 million rupees) and Shreyas Iyer (267.5 million rupees) bagged eye-watering deals on the opening day of the auction in Jeddah on Sunday, shattering the previous record in the world’s richest Twenty20 tournament.

Deepak Chahar went to Mumbai for 92.5 million rupees while Delhi Capitals acquired Mukesh Kumar for 80 million rupees and Akash Deep joined Lucknow for 80 million rupees on Monday as Indian pace bowlers attracted big money.

Big money as Saudi makes foray into cricket with IPL auction

Punjab Kings fought off Mumbai and Gujarat Titans to sign South African all-rounder Marco Jansen for 70 million rupees.

All-rounder Daryl Mitchell, who joined Chennai Super Kings for a bumper 140 million rupees last year, was unsold during the early bidding along with New Zealand teammates Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips.

England’s Sam Curran was among a number of players heading back to Chennai, joining them for 24 million rupees in what was a bargain compared to the 185 million rupees that Punjab had paid in 2022.

Mumbai bolstered their attack with Afghanistan spinner Allah Ghazanfar for 48 million rupees and India all-rounder Washington Sundar was a steal for Gujarat at 32 million rupees.

India IPL IPL auction Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Comments

200 characters

Pacer Bhuvneshwar joins Bengaluru for $1.28 million in IPL auction

Protest to continue until Imran is released, says Bushra Bibi as PTI resumes Islamabad march

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko arrives in Islamabad

PTI protests causing daily loss of Rs190bn, says Aurangzeb

NetSol Technologies announces buyback of shares

ECNEC approves development projects worth over Rs172 billion

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Punjab govt announces winter vacations from December 20

TotalEnergies pauses business with Adani, says it was not aware of US investigation

Gold price per tola falls Rs4,300 in Pakistan

PPRA refuses to relax rules for Nadra procurement

Read more stories