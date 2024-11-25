AGL 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 131.22 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.67%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.9%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
DFML 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.59%)
DGKC 82.09 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.4%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.01%)
FFBL 72.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.1%)
FFL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.43%)
HUBC 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.06%)
HUMNL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.53%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
KOSM 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
NBP 64.01 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.79%)
OGDC 192.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
PPL 154.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-0.89%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.77%)
SEARL 82.30 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.64%)
TELE 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TPLP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
TREET 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
TRG 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.41%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 10,504 Increased By 59.3 (0.57%)
BR30 31,226 Increased By 36.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 98,080 Increased By 281.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 30,559 Increased By 78 (0.26%)
Nov 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

India’s IPL teams spend on quicks on auction’s day two

Published 25 Nov, 2024 05:40pm

RIYADH: Seam bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar attracted top prices Monday in the Indian Premier League’s second and final day player auction, after staggeringly big bids broke records.

Veteran fast bowler Kumar went to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for $1.27 million, while Chahar went to Mumbai Indians for $1.09 million in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.

Rishabh Pant broke the auction record on day one when Lucknow Super Giants got the star wicketkeeper for a whopping $3.20 million, while Punjab Kings snapped up Shreyas Iyer for $3.17 million also on Sunday.

The final day began with a string of unsold players and some frugal buys, before South African left-arm quick Marco Jansen went to Punjab for $830,000.

Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer shatter IPL pay record with eye-watering deals

The focus then turned to Indian quicks.

Mukesh Kumar went to Delhi Capitals for $942,000, while pace bowler Akash Deep went to Lucknow for the same price.

Five-time champions Mumbai went big for Chahar, before securing 18-year-old Afghan spinner Allah Ghazanfar for $569,000.

“Very happy at this position because we have got our playing XII,” Mumbai owner Akash Ambani said.

New Zealand’s veteran Kane Williamson and all-rounder Glenn Phillips both went unsold, although they may be brought back later.

The IPL is a huge earner for Indian cricket and the tournament makes more than $11 billion for the economy each year.

The pioneering IPL helped make Twenty20 cricket hugely popular, spawning copycat events worldwide.

Dates for next year’s IPL have not been released but seasons usually run from March to May.

IPL Indian Premier League Deepak Chahar IPL auction Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Comments

200 characters

India’s IPL teams spend on quicks on auction’s day two

Protest to continue until Imran is released, says Bushra Bibi as PTI resumes Islamabad march

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko arrives in Islamabad

PTI protests causing daily loss of Rs190bn, says Aurangzeb

NetSol Technologies announces buyback of shares

ECNEC approves development projects worth over Rs172 billion

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Punjab govt announces winter vacations from December 20

TotalEnergies pauses business with Adani, says it was not aware of US investigation

Gold price per tola falls Rs4,300 in Pakistan

PPRA refuses to relax rules for Nadra procurement

Read more stories