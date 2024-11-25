India laud ‘memorable’ Perth win under Bumrah

NEW DELHI: Cricketers and pundits on Monday hailed Jasprit Bumrah for leading from the front in India’s “dominant” win over Australia to turn the heat on the hosts.

Bumrah stood in as captain for Rohit Sharma, who missed the opener due to the birth of his second child, leading the tourists to a stunning 295-run victory on day four.

“One of the most dominant overseas wins, led from the front by Captain Bumrah, supported brilliantly by all the bowlers,” former batsman VVS Laxman wrote on social media platform X, lauding what he called “a truly memorable win”.

Left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 161 and Virat Kohli struck form with an unbeaten 100 in India’s second innings of 487-6 declared.

Brilliant Bumrah leads India to thumping win over Australia in first Test

“Jasprit Bumrah leads from the front, with Virat and Yashasvi shining with their batting brilliance and experience,” former batsman Suresh Raina said on social media.

Pace spearhead Bumrah made the team bounce back with a match haul of eight wickets after India were bundled out for 150 in the first innings.

Bumrah, a yorker specialist with a slinging action, helped bowl out Australia for 104 and then 238 in their chase of 534 to lead the five-match series 1-0.

Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle called it a “famous win”.

It was a stunning turnaround for the Indian team, which arrived in Australia on the back of a humiliating 3-0 home series defeat to New Zealand.

The critics had given little chance to India – who have moved back to the number one spot in the World Test Championship table.

“Lots of questions asked before, but it was achieved on the back of some inspirational performances, none more so than Jasprit Bumrah who – in spite of his already substantial stature – rose a few notches in world cricket,” said Bhogle.

Laxman also heaped praise on Jaiswal, saying he was “carrying on his stellar rise in international cricket”, as well on Kohli “coming back to doing what he does best”.

Rohit is set to lead the team in the second Test in Adelaide, starting December 6.