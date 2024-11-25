AGL 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
World

16 dead, seven missing in Indonesia flood: disaster agency

AFP Published 25 Nov, 2024 04:56pm
Rescue personnel carry the body of a victim, who died after landslides at the Semangat Gunung village in Karo, North Sumatra on November 25, 2024. Photo: AFP
Rescue personnel carry the body of a victim, who died after landslides at the Semangat Gunung village in Karo, North Sumatra on November 25, 2024. Photo: AFP

JAKARTA: Flash floods and a landslide swept four districts of Indonesia’s Sumatra island over the weekend, killing at least 16 people, the national disaster agency said.

“In total, 16 people died and seven more people are missing,” the spokesman of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency or BNPB, Abdul Muhari, said in a statement Monday.

Karo district suffered from the most casualties with five people found dead and five more still missing after floods hit a resort area on Saturday.

Indonesia’s death toll rises to 67 from Sumatra floods, 20 still missing

Muhari said Karo and Deli Serdang have been affected by flash floods and landslides multiple times this year alone.

Indonesia has suffered a string of recent extreme weather events in its rainy season, which experts say are made more likely by climate change.

indonesia Indonesia flood

