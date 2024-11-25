AGL 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 131.22 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.67%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.9%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
DFML 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.59%)
DGKC 82.09 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.4%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.01%)
FFBL 72.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.1%)
FFL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.43%)
HUBC 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.06%)
HUMNL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.53%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
KOSM 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
NBP 64.01 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.79%)
OGDC 192.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
PPL 154.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-0.89%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.77%)
SEARL 82.30 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.64%)
TELE 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TPLP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
TREET 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
TRG 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.41%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 10,495 Increased By 50 (0.48%)
BR30 31,202 Increased By 12.3 (0.04%)
KSE100 98,080 Increased By 281.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 30,559 Increased By 78 (0.26%)
Nov 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel moving towards Hezbollah ceasefire but issues remain

Reuters Published 25 Nov, 2024 04:51pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel is moving towards a ceasefire in the war with Lebanon’s Hezbollah but there are still issues to address, the government said on Monday, while the Israeli ambassador to the United States was quoted saying a deal could transpire within days.

Efforts to clinch a truce appeared to be advancing last week when US mediator Amos Hochstein declared significant progress after talks in Beirut before holding meetings in Israel and then returning to Washington.

Hostilities have intensified in parallel with the diplomatic movement, however: over the weekend, Israel carried out powerful airstrikes, one of which killed at least 29 people in central Beirut - while Hezbollah unleashed one of its biggest rocket salvoes yet on Sunday, firing 250 missiles.

EU urges immediate halt to Israel-Hezbollah war

“We are moving in the direction towards a deal, but there are still some issues to address,” Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer said, without elaborating.

Michael Herzog, the Israeli ambassador to the United States, told Israel’s GLZ radio an agreement was close and “it could happen within days … We just need to close the last corners”, according to a post on X by GLZ senior anchorman Efi Triger.

But far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said Israel must press on with the war until “absolute victory”. Addressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on X, he said “it is not too late to stop this agreement!”

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah spiralled into full-scale war in September, when the Israeli military went on the offensive, pounding wide areas of Lebanon with airstrikes and sending troops into the south.

Israel has dealt major blows to Hezbollah, killing its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and other top commanders and inflicting massive destruction in areas of Lebanon where the group holds sway, including Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Hezbollah rocket hits near Tel Aviv after Beirut airstrike

Israel carried out further airstrikes on the southern suburbs known as Dahiyeh on Monday, saying it struck Hezbollah military headquarters and that it had issued advance warnings for residents to evacuate the area, which is largely deserted.

Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem said last week that the group had reviewed and given feedback on the US ceasefire proposal, and any truce was now in Israel’s hands.

Israel says its aim is to secure the return home of tens of thousands of people evacuated from its north due to rocket attacks by Hezbollah, which opened fire in support of Hamas at the start of the Gaza war in October 2023.

Israel’s offensive has forced more than 1 million people from their homes in Lebanon.

Diplomacy has focused on restoring a ceasefire based on UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended a 2006 Hezbollah-Israel war. It requires Hezbollah to pull its fighters back around 30 km (19 miles) from the Israeli border, and the regular Lebanese army to deploy into the border region.

Israel Beirut Hezbollah MENA Israel Hamas war Israel Hezbollah war Israel Gaza war Israel and Hezbollah Israeli airstrike Hezbollah fire rockets

Comments

200 characters

Israel moving towards Hezbollah ceasefire but issues remain

Protest to continue until Imran is released, says Bushra Bibi as PTI resumes Islamabad march

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko arrives in Islamabad

PTI protests causing daily loss of Rs190bn, says Aurangzeb

NetSol Technologies announces buyback of shares

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

PPRA refuses to relax rules for Nadra procurement

Gold price per tola decreases Rs4,300 in Pakistan

‘Misleading statement’: FTO orders investigation against FBR officials

Prosecution of non-filers: Tax expert supports upcoming tax law

Oil prices steady as Russia, Iran tensions fuel supply fears

Read more stories