AGL 39.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.23%)
AIRLINK 128.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.59%)
BOP 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.68%)
DCL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.17%)
DFML 40.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
DGKC 82.38 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.75%)
FCCL 33.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
FFBL 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.31%)
FFL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.19%)
HUBC 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.06%)
HUMNL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.62%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.69%)
KOSM 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.46%)
MLCF 39.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.27%)
NBP 63.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
OGDC 193.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.49%)
PAEL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
PPL 153.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.22%)
PRL 25.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.74%)
PTC 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.09%)
SEARL 81.00 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.99%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.8%)
TOMCL 33.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
TPLP 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
TREET 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.98%)
TRG 56.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.37%)
UNITY 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 10,522 Increased By 76.8 (0.74%)
BR30 31,187 Decreased By -2.5 (-0.01%)
KSE100 98,384 Increased By 585.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 30,704 Increased By 223.5 (0.73%)
Markets

Indian rupee poised for some relief on softer dollar, portfolio flows

Reuters Published 25 Nov, 2024 10:53am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee may log mild gains on Monday helped by a pullback in the US dollar and portfolio inflows on account of the rebalancing of MSCI’s global equity indexes.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at 84.38-84.39 against the US dollar compared with 84.4450 in the previous session.

The rupee had hit an all-time low of 84.5075 on Friday pressured by likely dollar outflows and ongoing strength in the greenback but averted deeper losses due to the intervention by the Reserve Bank of India.

The dollar index rose to its highest level in two years on Friday but dipped 0.5% at Monday’s market open to 106.9 after US President-elect Donald Trump said he would nominate Scott Bessent as the US Treasury secretary.

Some analysts reckon that Bessent’s appointment may reduce the chance of severe tariffs, potentially limiting the inflationary impact of Trump’s policies.

“The market view that Bessent is a ‘safe hands’ candidate, may see some relief rally in Treasuries from the open on Monday, as the risk of a more unorthodox candidate is priced out,” Societe Generale analysts said in a note.

Indian rupee closes stronger

Meanwhile, the rebalancing of MSCI’s global equity indexes is effective after markets close on Monday and is expected to draw $2.5 billion of passive inflows, according to estimates by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

Expectations of some inflows, a broadly weaker dollar and the RBI’s stiff defence are supportive of the rupee, but merchant dollar demand could keep gains shallow, a trader at a state-run bank said.

On Friday, as the rupee weakened below the psychologically important 84.50 mark, the RBI instructed some banks to reduce speculative positions against the rupee and asked lenders to avoid buying spot dollars to execute arbitrage trades.

