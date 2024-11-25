AGL 39.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.2%)
AIRLINK 129.60 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.42%)
BOP 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.68%)
DCL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.52%)
DFML 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
DGKC 81.90 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.16%)
FCCL 32.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.43%)
FFBL 74.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.23%)
FFL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.94%)
HUBC 109.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.13%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.64%)
KEL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KOSM 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
MLCF 38.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 64.81 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.05%)
OGDC 193.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
PIBTL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
PPL 153.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.42%)
PRL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.09%)
PTC 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
SEARL 79.60 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.21%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TOMCL 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
TPLP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.02%)
TREET 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
TRG 57.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.57%)
UNITY 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,604 Increased By 158.7 (1.52%)
BR30 31,216 Increased By 26.2 (0.08%)
KSE100 99,079 Increased By 1280.4 (1.31%)
KSE30 30,998 Increased By 517 (1.7%)
Nov 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-11-25

Using military in deportations: Republican Rand Paul opposes Trump talk

Reuters Published 25 Nov, 2024 06:15am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: Republican US Senator Rand Paul voiced opposition on Sunday to the idea of using the military to carry out mass deportations of people living in the country illegally after President-elect Donald Trump signaled last week that he plans to do so.

"You don't do it with the Army because it's illegal," Paul said on CBS's "Face the Nation" program. "If they send the Army into New York and you have 10,000 troops marching carrying semi-automatic weapons, I think it's a terrible image, and I will oppose that."

A 19th century US law prohibits federal troops from being used in domestic law enforcement except when authorized by Congress.

Paul, at times a maverick within his party, noted that he supports the idea of deporting people living in the United States illegally who have criminal records, but said that law enforcement authorities are better equipped than the military to carry out that role and to heed the US Constitution's Fourth Amendment prohibition on unreasonable searches and seizures. There is a "distrust of putting the Army into our streets" among Americans, Paul said.

Asked if this is a red line for him and whether it would impact his Senate vote to confirm Trump's pick of South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to run the Department of Homeland Security, Paul said, "I will not support and will not vote to use the military in our cities."

Trump's presidential transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump, who built his political profile on opposition to illegal immigration, has vowed to launch the largest deportation effort in US history as soon as he is sworn in on Jan 20.

He appeared to confirm in a social media post on Nov 18 that he would declare a national emergency and use military assets for his plan to deport a record number of immigrants in the United States illegally.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday chose Brooke Rollins,

Paul said agents from the FBI, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the US Customs and Border Protection agency could carry out these deportations.

The senator also questioned the use of the National Guard for deportations, saying it is "less clear" whether it would be legal or illegal to use these forces. The National Guard is a part of the US military that answers to both the president and to state governors.

US military 2024 US election US President elect Donald Trump Republican US Senator Rand Paul US mass deportations

Comments

200 characters

Using military in deportations: Republican Rand Paul opposes Trump talk

‘Misleading statement’: FTO orders investigation against FBR officials

Hundreds of PTI workers held: Gandapur, Bushra led convoy heading towards capital

Prosecution of non-filers: Tax expert supports upcoming tax law

Cell phones: Jul-Oct import registers negative growth YoY

PPP’s grievances: PM directs NA, PA speakers to play role

Belarusian President due today

Naqvi receives Belarusian delegation

Rwanda, Pakistan have huge trade potential: envoy

Peshawar: Prices of essential food items remain high

Women entrepreneurs: SBP asked to provide long term loans

Read more stories