AGL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.25%)
AIRLINK 129.68 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.48%)
BOP 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.45%)
DCL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.52%)
DFML 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.98%)
DGKC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.67%)
FCCL 32.94 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.52%)
FFBL 74.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FFL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
HUBC 109.90 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.29%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.64%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
KOSM 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
NBP 65.30 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.82%)
OGDC 193.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.61%)
PAEL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
PIBTL 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
PPL 153.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.2%)
PRL 25.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.78%)
PTC 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.08%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
TOMCL 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
TPLP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.02%)
TREET 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
TRG 57.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.7%)
UNITY 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,604 Increased By 158.7 (1.52%)
BR30 31,216 Increased By 26.2 (0.08%)
KSE100 99,024 Increased By 1226.1 (1.25%)
KSE30 30,969 Increased By 488.3 (1.6%)
Nov 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-25

Three more polio cases reported in country

APP Published 25 Nov, 2024 06:36am

ISLAMABAD: The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed the detection of three wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) cases in Pakistan.

With report of fresh cases, the number of total cases in the country this year reached to 55.

On Saturday, November 23, the lab confirmed the case from D.I.Khan and Zhob districts, where female children are affected, and Jaffarabad district where a male child is affected.

D I Khan, one of the seven polio endemic districts of southern KP, has now reported six polio cases, while this is the third case this year from Zhob and second from Jaffarabad.

Pakistan is responding to an intense resurgence of WPV1 this year with 55 cases reported so far. Of these, 26 are from Balochistan, 14 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 13 from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

Polio is a paralyzing disease that has no cure. Multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine and completion of the routine vaccination schedule for all children under the age of five is essential to provide children high immunity against this terrible disease.

The Pakistan Polio Programme conducts multiple mass vaccination drives in a year, bringing the vaccine to children at their doorsteps, while the Expanded Programme on Immunization provides vaccinations against 12 childhood disease free of charge at health facilities near year.

Considering the intense polio outbreak, it is crucial for parents to ensure vaccination for all their children under the age of five to keep them protected.

polio NIH polio cases polio vaccination drive

Comments

200 characters

Three more polio cases reported in country

‘Misleading statement’: FTO orders investigation against FBR officials

Hundreds of PTI workers held: Gandapur, Bushra led convoy heading towards capital

Prosecution of non-filers: Tax expert supports upcoming tax law

Cell phones: Jul-Oct import registers negative growth YoY

PPP’s grievances: PM directs NA, PA speakers to play role

Belarusian President due today

Naqvi receives Belarusian delegation

Rwanda, Pakistan have huge trade potential: envoy

Peshawar: Prices of essential food items remain high

Women entrepreneurs: SBP asked to provide long term loans

Read more stories