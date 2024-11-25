‘Citizens of Sindh rejected PTI protest’

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning and Development, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the citizens of Sindh, especially Karachi and Hyderabad, have rejected the PTI protest.

According to a statement, he said this while talking to the media at the Sindh Craft Festival under the Sindh Cultural Department. Shah said that it is the duty of the provincial government to provide security to the people.

The situation in the urban areas of KPK is such that the people are insecure, people are being massacred on a daily basis in Kurram Agency, all the attention of the provincial government is focused on attacking the federation.

The people are fed up with the protests of PTI, but they have made it their habit to attack the federation every month.

He said that the founder of PTI will have to apologize to the people, establishment and government for the events of May 9. PTI is protesting despite the court order, it is beyond understanding to record their protest. Nasir Shah said that the founder of PTI had waved a blank paper to gather the sympathies of the people out of fear of losing his government, which was called a cipher, where is that cipher today?