PTI protest: Karachi police put on high alert

KARACHI: Karachi police have been put on high alert amid ongoing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests. As per details, Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho has directed the police force to remain on high alert amid the ongoing PTI protests.

The police chief has instructed all DIGs and SSPs to remain available at all times and ensure that police stations are fully alert. “We are prepared to handle any emergency situation,” stated Javed Alam Odho.

Additional personnel have been placed on standby, and field presence has been emphasised to maintain law and order. “In the current circumstances, police patrolling and visibility should be evident,” added the Karachi Police Chief.

This comes as security measures are heightened across the country in response to PTI’s protest activities.

On the other hand, around 1257 PTI workers have been detained in Multan Division including the party’s members of national and provincial assemblies’, sources said.

Police detained over 200 PTI workers marching towards Islamabad, PTI sources shared. They said that Zain Qureshi, Amir Dogar, Nadeem Qureshi, Waseem Badozai, Moinuddin Qureshi and Rana Tufail Noon have been among the detainees.

PTI members of assembly and other leaders and workers have been detained near Qadirpur Raan, the sources said.