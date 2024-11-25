AGL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.25%)
AIRLINK 129.68 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.48%)
BOP 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.45%)
DCL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.52%)
DFML 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.98%)
DGKC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.67%)
FCCL 32.94 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.52%)
FFBL 74.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FFL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
HUBC 109.90 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.29%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.64%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
KOSM 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
NBP 65.30 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.82%)
OGDC 193.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.61%)
PAEL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
PIBTL 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
PPL 153.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.2%)
PRL 25.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.78%)
PTC 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.08%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
TOMCL 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
TPLP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.02%)
TREET 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
TRG 57.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.7%)
UNITY 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,604 Increased By 158.7 (1.52%)
BR30 31,216 Increased By 26.2 (0.08%)
KSE100 99,024 Increased By 1226.1 (1.25%)
KSE30 30,969 Increased By 488.3 (1.6%)
Nov 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-25

PTI protest: Karachi police put on high alert

NNI Published 25 Nov, 2024 06:43am

KARACHI: Karachi police have been put on high alert amid ongoing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests. As per details, Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho has directed the police force to remain on high alert amid the ongoing PTI protests.

The police chief has instructed all DIGs and SSPs to remain available at all times and ensure that police stations are fully alert. “We are prepared to handle any emergency situation,” stated Javed Alam Odho.

Additional personnel have been placed on standby, and field presence has been emphasised to maintain law and order. “In the current circumstances, police patrolling and visibility should be evident,” added the Karachi Police Chief.

This comes as security measures are heightened across the country in response to PTI’s protest activities.

On the other hand, around 1257 PTI workers have been detained in Multan Division including the party’s members of national and provincial assemblies’, sources said.

Police detained over 200 PTI workers marching towards Islamabad, PTI sources shared. They said that Zain Qureshi, Amir Dogar, Nadeem Qureshi, Waseem Badozai, Moinuddin Qureshi and Rana Tufail Noon have been among the detainees.

PTI members of assembly and other leaders and workers have been detained near Qadirpur Raan, the sources said.

Karachi police PTI protest

Comments

200 characters

PTI protest: Karachi police put on high alert

‘Misleading statement’: FTO orders investigation against FBR officials

Hundreds of PTI workers held: Gandapur, Bushra led convoy heading towards capital

Prosecution of non-filers: Tax expert supports upcoming tax law

Cell phones: Jul-Oct import registers negative growth YoY

PPP’s grievances: PM directs NA, PA speakers to play role

Belarusian President due today

Naqvi receives Belarusian delegation

Rwanda, Pakistan have huge trade potential: envoy

Peshawar: Prices of essential food items remain high

Women entrepreneurs: SBP asked to provide long term loans

Read more stories