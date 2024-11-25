AGL 39.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.2%)
Pakistan

Dar questions ‘real motive’ of PTI protest

Recorder Report Published 25 Nov, 2024 06:46am

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has questioned whether Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI’s) protest is a political move or a “well-thought-out conspiracy and game against the dignity and honour of the country.”

In a statement on Sunday, he asked why the PTI gives protest calls time and again on days when important international figures are visiting Pakistan.

“The PTI does not care may it be the visit of the Chinese prime minister on 14 October, the arrival of heads of state for the SCO Summit on 15-16 October, or the visit of the president of Belarus starting from Monday, for which their ministers and key business figures are arriving in Islamabad on Sunday,” Dar said.



