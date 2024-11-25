AGL 39.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.23%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-25

UNICEF, stakeholders agree on IEMIS for education sector

Recorder Report Published 25 Nov, 2024 07:05am

PESHAWAR: United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and other stakeholders of the education sector have agreed on establishment of an Integrated Education Management Information System (IEMIS).

In this connection UNICEF in collaboration with Global Partnership for Education (GPE) organised a workshop in Swat.

Besides, the representatives from Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation, Merged Areas Education Foundation, Directorate of Education, Private Schools Regulatory Authority, Education Monitoring Authority and Reforms Unit, other stakeholders also participated in the workshop.

After a meticulous deliberation, the participants of workshop agreed to establish new Integrated and Management Information System that would be accessed by all the concerned departments including officials of secretariat.

Addressing the workshop, Advisor of Education department, Mian Saad-ud-Din said pace of work is slow as education information management systems of associated departments are not integrated with each other.

He said that new system would bring associated departments on a single platform besides paving way for mutual information sharing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

