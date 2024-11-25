AGL 39.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.23%)
AIRLINK 129.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.19%)
BOP 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.68%)
DCL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
DFML 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.98%)
DGKC 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
FCCL 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
FFBL 74.95 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.7%)
FFL 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
HUBC 110.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.47%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.64%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
KOSM 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
MLCF 38.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
NBP 65.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.66%)
OGDC 194.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.35%)
PAEL 25.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 7.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 153.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.32%)
PRL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
PTC 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 79.59 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.2%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TOMCL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
TPLP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
TREET 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
TRG 57.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.58%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,531 Increased By 86.2 (0.83%)
BR30 31,106 Decreased By -83 (-0.27%)
KSE100 98,971 Increased By 1173.2 (1.2%)
KSE30 30,916 Increased By 435.1 (1.43%)
Nov 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-25

Smog crisis: BoP ensures safety for employees and customers

Press Release Published 25 Nov, 2024 07:15am

LAHORE: As part of the Government of Punjab’s comprehensive efforts to combat the effects of smog and mitigate its harmful impact, the Bank of Punjab (BoP) has taken a proactive step to protect the health of its employees and customers.

In a landmark initiative, BoP has announced the installation of air purifiers across its branches in 18 districts in Punjab which have been severely affected by smog, ensuring a safer and healthier environment for all who visit or work in its premises.

As a responsible corporate citizen, BoP is the first in the banking industry to implement such robust protective measures to address this environmental challenge.

“The health and safety of our employees and customers are our highest priorities,” said Zafar Masud, President & CEO of the Bank of Punjab. “By equipping our branches with air purifiers, we are providing a safe environment. This initiative not only underscores our commitment to employee welfare but also highlights our dedication to the customers & communities we serve. This is our hope and wish that other organizations follow suit.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

bank of punjab BOP Zafar Masud Smog in Punjab smog crisis safety for employees and customers

Comments

200 characters

Smog crisis: BoP ensures safety for employees and customers

‘Misleading statement’: FTO orders investigation against FBR officials

Hundreds of PTI workers held: Gandapur, Bushra led convoy heading towards capital

Prosecution of non-filers: Tax expert supports upcoming tax law

Cell phones: Jul-Oct import registers negative growth YoY

PPP’s grievances: PM directs NA, PA speakers to play role

Belarusian President due today

Naqvi receives Belarusian delegation

Rwanda, Pakistan have huge trade potential: envoy

Peshawar: Prices of essential food items remain high

Women entrepreneurs: SBP asked to provide long term loans

Read more stories