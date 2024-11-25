AGL 39.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.2%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-25

Citizens face severe difficulties due to PTI protest call

Recorder Report Published 25 Nov, 2024 07:29am

LAHORE: Protests call by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) caused significant disruptions in the city’s traffic, leaving citizens facing severe difficulties.

One of the more unusual scenes witnessed on the streets involved a newlywed couple. Due to road closures caused by the protest, the groom was forced to transport his bride on a motorcycle, as traditional wedding transportation could not make its way through the blocked routes.

The incident occurred at Batti Chowk, where traffic had been completely halted, leading to a near standstill of daily life in the area.

The traffic closures, part of the PTI’s protest, not only impacted everyday commuters but also caused distress for individuals with urgent needs. One such case involved a family from Shahdara, where a sick child needed to be rushed to the hospital. Due to the traffic jam, the family had no choice but to walk to the hospital with the child and an oxygen cylinder in tow.

This was not the first instance of disruptions due to the protests. The day before, two other wedding processions were trapped in traffic jams and, after significant pleading, were allowed to proceed.

The situation highlights the growing impact of the protests on public life, as citizens, including those with medical emergencies and wedding celebrations, find themselves caught in the chaos caused by the protests.

