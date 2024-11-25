Peshawar: Prices of essential food items remain high

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities remained high in the retail market. According to weekly market survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday, prices of cooking oil/ghee, vegetables, sugar, pulses, flour and other important items touched a new peak in the open market.

The survey noted prices of various brands and varieties of cooking oil/ghee are rising in the retail market as another Rs10 to Rs20 per litre/kg was witnessed in the retail market.

According to the survey, the price of one-kilogram live chicken has increased at Rs365/kg from Rs350/kg in the open market. Price of farm eggs has further increased in the market, as a dozen of farm eggs were available at Rs400/dozen against the price of Rs340/dozen in the previous week and the hen eggs at Rs500-600/dozen.

Prices of essential food items surge

Cow meat prices also remained sky-high in the retail market. A one-kilogram cow meat is being sold at Rs1300/kg without bone and Rs900/kg with bone. Price of mutton beef touched at Rs2400-2500/kg in the open market. Sugar was available at Rs140/kg in the retail market.

According to the survey, the price of tomatoes has increased by being sold at Rs170-180/kg against the price of Rs140/kg in the previous week in the retail market. On the other hand, the price of onion has retained a high position as available at Rs110-120/kg. Likewise, ginger and garlic are available at Rs800/kg and Rs400 and Rs600/kg respectively. Green chili was available at Rs120-150/kg, the survey said.

Peas was being sold at Rs300-400 per kg, capsicum at Rs150/kilo, ladyfinger Rs80/ kilo, and curry Rs70/ kg and, Kachalu Rs150-200/ kg, turnip at Rs100-120/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/ kg, Zucchini (tori) Rs80-100/ kg, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs200/ kg, the survey said. Arvi was available at Rs150/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs150/kg, cabbage at Rs140/kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs100-120/kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs70-80/kg in the retail market.

Price of flour also remained unchanged as 20-kg fine flour sac was being sold at Rs2200-2300 and brown-colored flour sac at Rs1800-1900 in the open market. Wheat flours other products like maida, soji and choker flour also remained high in the retail market.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

The survey said good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs270kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs250/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

A mixed trend was also witnessed in prices of pulses, according to the survey. Dal mash was available at Rs550/kg, dal masoor at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs280/kg, dhoti dal at Rs360/kg, dal channa at Rs280-300/kg, white lobiya at Rs340/kg, red bean at Rs440/ kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, big-size white channa at Rs360/kg, small-size white channa from Rs300/kg.

Flour, maida and choker flour, prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pumpers and others also remained high in the local market.

The prices of the fruits: Apple was available at Rs200-250 per kg, banana Rs100-150 and Rs200/dozen, mango at Rs250/kg, Metha at Rs150/ kg, pomegranate at Rs300/kg, grapes at Rs300-400/kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024