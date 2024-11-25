AGL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.25%)
AIRLINK 129.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.23%)
DCL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
DFML 41.24 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.03%)
DGKC 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.54%)
FCCL 32.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.43%)
FFBL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.73%)
FFL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.94%)
HUBC 110.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.47%)
HUMNL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
KOSM 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
NBP 65.13 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.55%)
OGDC 193.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.41%)
PAEL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
PIBTL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PPL 153.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.93%)
PTC 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
SEARL 79.59 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.2%)
TELE 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TOMCL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
TPLP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
TREET 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
TRG 57.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.58%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,531 Increased By 86.2 (0.83%)
BR30 31,106 Decreased By -83 (-0.27%)
KSE100 98,971 Increased By 1173.2 (1.2%)
KSE30 30,916 Increased By 435.1 (1.43%)
Pakistan

Sikh pilgrims’ delegation visits Dera Sahib Gurdwara

Published 25 Nov, 2024

LAHORE: A special delegation of Sikh pilgrims from India visited the Dera Sahib Gurdwara, where they were warmly welcomed by the Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora. During their visit, the pilgrims paid their respects at the shrine of Maharaja Ranjit Singh inside the Gurdwara. Following this, Minister Arora presented them with “Saroopaas” (holy scriptures), enabling them to perform religious rituals.

The delegation, along with the provincial minister, also paid obeisance, visited the Shaheedi Asnan (martyrdom bath), and partook in the “Prashad” (holy offering).

The pilgrims listened to the recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib and engaged in various religious ceremonies, which was a spiritually enriching experience that deepened their connection to Sikhism’s sacred teachings.

As part of their five-day pilgrimage, the delegation will visit other Gurdwaras to perform religious rites. The delegation is being led by Kanwaljeet Singh Cheema, and includes Gurbachan Harbhajan Bhinder, Sukhpal Cheema, and Vineet Cheema.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister Ramesh Singh Arora reiterated his commitment to strengthening relations with the Sikh community and enhancing government support for the religious affairs of the Sikh community.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

