Sikh pilgrims’ delegation visits Dera Sahib Gurdwara

LAHORE: A special delegation of Sikh pilgrims from India visited the Dera Sahib Gurdwara, where they were warmly welcomed by the Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora. During their visit, the pilgrims paid their respects at the shrine of Maharaja Ranjit Singh inside the Gurdwara. Following this, Minister Arora presented them with “Saroopaas” (holy scriptures), enabling them to perform religious rituals.

The delegation, along with the provincial minister, also paid obeisance, visited the Shaheedi Asnan (martyrdom bath), and partook in the “Prashad” (holy offering).

The pilgrims listened to the recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib and engaged in various religious ceremonies, which was a spiritually enriching experience that deepened their connection to Sikhism’s sacred teachings.

As part of their five-day pilgrimage, the delegation will visit other Gurdwaras to perform religious rites. The delegation is being led by Kanwaljeet Singh Cheema, and includes Gurbachan Harbhajan Bhinder, Sukhpal Cheema, and Vineet Cheema.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister Ramesh Singh Arora reiterated his commitment to strengthening relations with the Sikh community and enhancing government support for the religious affairs of the Sikh community.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024