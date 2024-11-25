AGL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.25%)
AIRLINK 129.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.23%)
DCL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
DFML 41.24 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.03%)
DGKC 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.54%)
FCCL 32.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.43%)
FFBL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.73%)
FFL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.94%)
HUBC 110.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.47%)
HUMNL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
KOSM 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
NBP 65.13 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.55%)
OGDC 193.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.41%)
PAEL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
PIBTL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PPL 153.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.93%)
PTC 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
SEARL 79.59 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.2%)
TELE 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TOMCL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
TPLP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
TREET 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
TRG 57.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.58%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,531 Increased By 86.2 (0.83%)
BR30 31,106 Decreased By -83 (-0.27%)
KSE100 98,918 Increased By 1119.6 (1.14%)
KSE30 30,935 Increased By 453.9 (1.49%)
Nov 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-11-25

Storms bring chaos to Ireland, France, UK

AFP Published 25 Nov, 2024 06:15am

LONDON: Ireland, Britain and France faced travel chaos on Saturday and one person died as a winter storm battered northwest Europe with strong winds, heavy rain, snow and ice.

Hampshire Police in southern England said a man died after a tree fell onto a car on a major road near Winchester early in the day.

Police in West Yorkshire said they were probing whether a second death from a traffic accident was linked to the storm. It is understood the road was not icy at the time of the incident.

Storm Bert left at least 60,000 properties in Ireland without power, and closed roads and some ferry and train routes on both sides of the Irish Sea.

Channel ports and airports in Britain were badly affected while in France, tens of thousands remained without power after Storm Caetano on Thursday. Hundreds of passengers were stranded when trains were halted by power cuts.

Media footage showed flooding in the west of Ireland, which also caused rail closures in Northern Ireland. Snow impacted travel across Britain. The heaviest snow hit Scotland and parts of northern and central England, with dozens of flood alerts in place.

The UK Met Office issued snow and ice warnings for those regions, saying there was a “good chance some rural communities could be cut off”.

Scottish hills could see up to 40 centimetres (16 inches) of snow, while winds approaching 113 kilometres (70 miles) per hour were recorded in Britain. Ferry operator DFDS cancelled services on some routes until Monday, with sailings from Newhaven and Dover in southern England to Dieppe and Calais in France severely affected.

Flights were disrupted at Newcastle airport due to heavy snow, with some flights diverted to Belfast and Edinburgh.

Avanti West Coast, which runs rail services between England and Scotland, advised customers not to attempt travel beyond the northern English city of Preston, as it cancelled numerous trains.

National Highways also issued a “severe weather alert”, warning of “blizzard conditions” affecting Yorkshire and northeast England, with a number of road closures announced.

Met Eireann, the Irish National Meteorological Service, also issued a warning for “very strong winds and heavy rain”.

UK france Ireland storms

Comments

200 characters

Storms bring chaos to Ireland, France, UK

‘Misleading statement’: FTO orders investigation against FBR officials

Hundreds of PTI workers held: Gandapur, Bushra led convoy heading towards capital

Prosecution of non-filers: Tax expert supports upcoming tax law

Cell phones: Jul-Oct import registers negative growth YoY

PPP’s grievances: PM directs NA, PA speakers to play role

Belarusian President due today

Naqvi receives Belarusian delegation

Rwanda, Pakistan have huge trade potential: envoy

Peshawar: Prices of essential food items remain high

Women entrepreneurs: SBP asked to provide long term loans

Read more stories