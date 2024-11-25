AGL 39.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.23%)
AIRLINK 129.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.19%)
BOP 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.68%)
DCL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
DFML 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.98%)
DGKC 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
FCCL 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
FFBL 74.95 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.7%)
FFL 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
HUBC 110.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.47%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.64%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
KOSM 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
MLCF 38.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
NBP 65.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.66%)
OGDC 194.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.35%)
PAEL 25.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 7.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 153.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.32%)
PRL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
PTC 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 79.59 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.2%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TOMCL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
TPLP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
TREET 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
TRG 57.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.58%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,531 Increased By 86.2 (0.83%)
BR30 31,106 Decreased By -83 (-0.27%)
KSE100 98,918 Increased By 1119.6 (1.14%)
KSE30 30,935 Increased By 453.9 (1.49%)
Nov 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-25

Global employers boost hiring towards year end, survey shows

Reuters Published 25 Nov, 2024 06:15am

LONDON: Major global companies have boosted hiring for professional roles as they enter the final quarter of the year, especially in retail, technology and healthcare, but demand for financial services recruits is more sluggish, a survey showed on Tuesday.

Job vacancies for professional roles globally were up nearly 9% month on month in October, compared with a 5% fall in September, according to an index from recruiters Robert Walters.

“The latest figures ... (are) a positive hint toward more traditional recruitment cycles returning, whereby October and the final quarter tends to be busy as companies ramp

up seasonal hires or look to spend remaining hiring budgets before the close

of the year,” Robert Walters’ CEO Toby Fowlston said.

Vacancies rose by 11% on the month in the United States and 4% in Britain, but there were bigger increases of 18% and 22% in Canada and Mexico, which Fowlston linked to businesses’ wish to be located closer to their US clients.

“This could be driven further in the next quarter by recent geopolitical shifts and trade renegotiations or agreements,” he said.

US President-elect Donald Trump has said he will impose 60% tariffs on US imports of Chinese goods and has floated the idea of a 10% tariff on all imports.

Vacancies for professional roles rose by 29% in the retail and consumer goods and services sector, 15% in basic materials, 14% in tech and 13% in healthcare, but only 5% in real estate and 1% in financial services.

“If we take the two biggest hubs in the world – London and New York - we can see why October job growth was muted due to the US election and UK budget,” Fowlston said.

Compared with a year ago, financial services vacancies are 10% higher, driven by a 12% increase in the United States, while vacancies have fallen 7% in Switzerland, 6% in Britain and 5% in France.

The data is mostly based on publicly advertised jobs by listed companies with a market capitalisation of at least $100 billion and privately owned companies with annual sales of at least $50 billion.

hiring Global employers

Comments

200 characters

Global employers boost hiring towards year end, survey shows

‘Misleading statement’: FTO orders investigation against FBR officials

Hundreds of PTI workers held: Gandapur, Bushra led convoy heading towards capital

Prosecution of non-filers: Tax expert supports upcoming tax law

Cell phones: Jul-Oct import registers negative growth YoY

PPP’s grievances: PM directs NA, PA speakers to play role

Belarusian President due today

Naqvi receives Belarusian delegation

Rwanda, Pakistan have huge trade potential: envoy

Peshawar: Prices of essential food items remain high

Women entrepreneurs: SBP asked to provide long term loans

Read more stories