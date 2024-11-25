AGL 39.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.23%)
AIRLINK 129.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.19%)
BOP 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.68%)
DCL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
DFML 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.98%)
DGKC 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
FCCL 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
FFBL 74.95 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.7%)
FFL 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
HUBC 110.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.47%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.64%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
KOSM 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
MLCF 38.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
NBP 65.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.66%)
OGDC 194.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.35%)
PAEL 25.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 7.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 153.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.32%)
PRL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
PTC 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 79.59 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.2%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TOMCL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
TPLP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
TREET 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
TRG 57.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.58%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,531 Increased By 86.2 (0.83%)
BR30 31,106 Decreased By -83 (-0.27%)
KSE100 98,971 Increased By 1173.2 (1.2%)
KSE30 30,916 Increased By 435.1 (1.43%)
Nov 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-11-25

Ukraine shows fragments of new Russian missile after ‘Oreshnik’ strike

AFP Published 25 Nov, 2024 06:15am

UNDISCLOSED (Ukraine): Ukraine on Sunday showed journalists fragments of the Russian missile used to strike the city of Dnipro last week, after Moscow said it had tested its new Oreshnik ballistic missile.

Russia on Thursday carried out a strike on the city which President Vladimir Putin said was a test of its new Oreshnik hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM).

Ukraine’s SBU security service displayed metal fragments, ranging from bulky to tiny, on fake grass in front of camouflage netting at an undisclosed location Sunday, AFP journalists saw.

The SBU did not name the missile used but said it was a type they had not seen before.

Oleg, one of its investigators, told journalists that “this is the first time the debris of such a missile has been found on the territory of Ukraine.

“This item had not been documented by security investigators before,” he added.

Oleg said that investigators are examining the fragments and will later “provide answers” on the characteristics of the missile.

He said that the missile was ballistic and had caused damage to civilian and “other infrastructure” in Dnipro.

In a televised address Thursday, Putin said Russia used the IRBM in response to Ukraine’s firing US ATACMS and UK Storm Shadow missiles into Russian territory, after the Kyiv allies lifted a ban on it using long-range weaponry to fire into Russia.

Putin said the missile flies at 10 times the speed of sound and cannot be intercepted by air defences.

The president said it hit a defence industry production facility in Dnipro “which still produces missile equipment and other weapons”.

A Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman was heard answering a phone call about a strike on Yuzhmash during a press briefing. Yuzhmash is the Russian name of an aerospace manufacturer in Dnipro now called Pivdenmash. Neither Kyiv nor Moscow has confirmed whether this was the target.

Putin has promised more combat testing of the Oreshnik missile and said it will go into serial production.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called the strike “the latest bout of Russian madness” and appealed for updated air-defence systems to meet the new threat.

The head of Ukraine’s military intelligence has said Kyiv knew several prototypes of the missile had been produced before it was fired.

Ukraine Russian missile

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine shows fragments of new Russian missile after ‘Oreshnik’ strike

‘Misleading statement’: FTO orders investigation against FBR officials

Hundreds of PTI workers held: Gandapur, Bushra led convoy heading towards capital

Prosecution of non-filers: Tax expert supports upcoming tax law

Cell phones: Jul-Oct import registers negative growth YoY

PPP’s grievances: PM directs NA, PA speakers to play role

Belarusian President due today

Naqvi receives Belarusian delegation

Rwanda, Pakistan have huge trade potential: envoy

Peshawar: Prices of essential food items remain high

Women entrepreneurs: SBP asked to provide long term loans

Read more stories