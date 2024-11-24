AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 129.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.36%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.02%)
DCL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.36%)
DFML 40.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.09%)
DGKC 80.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-3.35%)
FCCL 32.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 74.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.38%)
FFL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.35%)
HUBC 109.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.56%)
KEL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.48%)
KOSM 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-8.1%)
MLCF 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.99%)
NBP 63.51 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.34%)
OGDC 194.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.97 (-2.49%)
PAEL 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.53%)
PIBTL 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.52%)
PPL 155.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.56%)
PRL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.52%)
PTC 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-5.2%)
SEARL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.79 (-4.6%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.42%)
TOMCL 33.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.26%)
TPLP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.28%)
TREET 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.87%)
TRG 58.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-5.06%)
UNITY 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 10,445 Increased By 38.5 (0.37%)
BR30 31,189 Decreased By -523.9 (-1.65%)
KSE100 97,798 Increased By 469.8 (0.48%)
KSE30 30,481 Increased By 288.3 (0.95%)
Nov 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian regulator rejects Apple request to put antitrust report on hold

Reuters Published 24 Nov, 2024 09:04pm

NEW DELHI: India’s antitrust body has turned down a request from Apple to put a hold on an investigation report which found the company breached competition laws, allowing the case to continue, an internal order from the regulator seen by Reuters showed.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in August ordered a recall of investigation reports after Apple said the watchdog had disclosed commercial secrets to competitors in the case dating back to 2021, including Tinder-owner Match. These elements should have been redacted.

The CCI had asked parties to return the reports and destroy any copies. The regulator then issued new reports.

The CCI internal order showed that Apple in November alleged that the main complainant in the antitrust investigation - Indian non-profit Together We Fight Society (TWFS) - had not complied with the directives to give an assurance that the old investigation reports had been destroyed.

India regulator rejects bias in Adani probe

Apple asked the CCI “to take action against TWFS for non-compliance with its order” and “to withhold the revised” report, the CCI order, dated Nov. 13, seen by Reuters showed.

“Apple’s request to hold the investigation report in abeyance was deemed untenable,” the CCI said in the order.

Apple did not respond to Reuters queries.

The CCI did not respond outside regular business hours on Sunday. Calls to representatives of TWFS went unanswered.

A CCI investigation had found that Apple exploited its dominant position in the market for app stores on its iOS operating system to the detriment of app developers, users and other payment processors.

Apple has denied wrongdoing and said it is a small player in India where phones that use Google’s Android system are dominant.

The CCI internal order also showed that Apple has been asked to submit its audited financial statements for fiscal years 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 under regulatory guidelines aimed at determining possible monetary penalties in the case.

The CCI’s senior officials will review the investigation report and make a final ruling on the case.

Apple antitrust report competition laws

Comments

200 characters

Indian regulator rejects Apple request to put antitrust report on hold

People rejected PTI’s protest call, says Ahsan

Three more polio cases take Pakistan’s 2024 tally to 55

Internet services face disruption again in Pakistan

PTI protest: all educational institutions in Islamabad to remain closed on Monday

Belarus President to arrive in Pakistan on November 25: FO

Developing nations blast $300bn COP29 climate deal as insufficient

Kurram district: mediators strike 7-day ceasefire deal between warring tribes

US SEC issues summons for India’s Adani, nephew on bribery allegations

Zimbabwe beat Pakistan in rain-shortened ODI

Two missiles, 27 drones downed over Russia’s Kursk: regional governor

Read more stories