Pakistan Print 2024-11-24

2 separate actions: Militants killed, injured in KP: ISPR

APP Published 24 Nov, 2024 03:08am

RAWALPINDI: The security forces killed three militants while three others injured in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“An intelligence-based operation was conducted by security forces in general area Bara, Khyber District. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the militants’ location, resultantly two militants Haqyar Afridi@Khyberay and Gulla Jan were sent to hell,” said an Inter Services Public Relations news release.

In another incident, movement of group of militants, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in South Waziristan District. Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, one militant was sent to hell, while three militants got injured, it further said.

“Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. Interim Afghan government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by militants for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,” the news release further said.

Security Forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its border and eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

Khyber pakhtunkhwa ISPR security forces Pakistan Afghanistan border

