No compromise on water, says Murad

Published 24 Nov, 2024 03:08am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that not even a drop of province’s water share will be given to anyone.

Talking to media in Karachi on Saturday, he said if anyone keeps an evil eye on Sindh’s water share, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will be on the frontline to tackle.

He said Benazir Bhutto Shaheed had staged a sit-in against Kalabagh Dam project. He said the Water Accord was not right but it should be implemented despite some are giving it the wrong impression.

Murad said a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) should be called and if necessary he will write a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He said the government will restore the students’ unions and that is why they have also appointed an advisor.

PPP stands firm on Sindh’s water rights: spokesperson

During a media talk at the World Children’s Day celebrations at Nissan-e-Pakistan, CM Shah reiterated the party’s longstanding opposition to the Kalabagh Dam, a position that dates back to the time of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who staged a historic sit-in at Kamo Shaheed in district Ghotki.

He said, “The PPP is the true voice of Sindh, and we will not allow a single drop of Sindh’s water to be taken away.”

The CM emphasised the necessity for full implementation of the 1991 Water Accord and urged that it be granted constitutional protection to safeguard Sindh’s water rights.

He also pointed out the PPP’s significant position in the province, saying that it (PPP) holds a two-thirds majority in the Sindh Assembly and represents over 70 per cent of the province’s population.

He said that the people of Sindh have faith in the PPP, not only because we serve them but also because we protect their rights. He reiterated the party’s commitment to ensuring equitable water distribution and protecting the interests of the province.-Agencies

