JI concerned over law, order situation

HYDERABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has expressed grave concern over the deteriorating security situation in the country, labelling it a total failure on the part of the government.

Speaking at a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday, Rehman criticised the current coalition government, which he referred to as a ‘PDM-III’. He pointed out that this coalition, which includes the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), has neither been able to stabilise the economy nor provide security to the public.

The JI Amir emphasised that the responsibility for maintaining peace does not lie solely with the federal government, but also with provincial governments. He called on all levels of government to take immediate action to address the security challenges facing the country.

On the issue of the PTI’s protest call, Rehman acknowledged the right of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister to hold a peaceful demonstration. However, he stressed that managing provincial affairs and ensuring the safety and security of the people should remain the top priority.

He reiterated Jamaat-e-Islami’s support for the right of any political party, including PTI, to hold peaceful protests, but criticized the government’s undemocratic efforts to suppress such movements.

The JI Amir accused the PPP, PML-N, and MQM of coming to power through rigged elections and the backing of the establishment. He said that the PPP, in particular, has used its influence to monopolise the resources of Sindh, relying on the support of the establishment and a few feudal lords, as it no longer enjoys the backing of the people.

He also condemned the misuse of the province’s education budget, which he said, totalling 400 billion rupees, has been wasted on corruption while leaving the education system in shambles, with children deprived of quality education and schools in a state of disrepair. He said no new mega water project should be started without national consensus.

Rehman also raised concerns about the involvement of foreign powers in the rising tide of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. He said that foreign intelligence agencies, including India’s RAW and the CIA, are operating in Pakistan, exacerbating the security crisis.

Rehman called on the government to implement ‘Rawalpindi Agreement’ and take concrete steps to alleviate the hardships faced by the people. He stated that Jamaat-e-Islami had given the government a chance to take necessary actions, but if no meaningful progress is made, the party will issue a final call for a mass protest.