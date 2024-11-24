AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-24

Punjab minister steps up criticism of Gandapur

Recorder Report Published 24 Nov, 2024 03:08am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Saturday that the fire in Parachinar has now spread to the streets, while KPK Chief Minister Gandapur is sleeping.

While addressing a press conference at the DGPR, Azma said, “he (Gandapur) is only focused on one dream— how to launch an attack on the federal government using government employees. He has never held any meeting regarding law and order in KPK. These individuals are creating a ruckus on social media, asking why the army and federal government aren’t coming to help. The federal government will only step in when the provincial government is present and active.”

She said Gandapur is more concerned with how to distribute billions of rupees among protesters than the safety of his people. They (PTI) should be ashamed of spewing venom against the very country from which they have been doing business with diamonds, Azma said.

The minister stated, “We cannot leave Islamabad at the mercy of these goons. Maintaining peace and order is the responsibility of both the provinces and the federal government, and we will fulfil this responsibility. Anyone who tries to take the law into their own hands will be treated like the Khawarij.”

In response to questions, Azma Bokhari said that Punjab is a province where development is taking place rapidly. However, disruptive elements are preventing peace even in Punjab. She stated, “They (PTI) want to neither do any work themselves nor allow others to do it.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Ali Amin Gandapur DGPR PTI Azma Bokhari

